Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 at CES 2025. The new laptops have Intel’s latest processors, with the usual assortment of generative AI-powered features.

Samsung released the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 last year as a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, and now the company has expanded the lineup with two more laptops. They both have unspecified Intel Core Ultra 7 and 5 processors, with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an Intel AI Boost NPU. The latter component powers all the usual Copilot+ PC features, including Windows Studio camera and microphone effects, Live Captions with real-time translation, and eventually Recall.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro (pictured above) is a premium laptop with a traditional design—the screen doesn’t flip around the back like the Book5 Pro 360. There are 14 and 16-inch screen size options, both with a 16-inch 2880×1800 touch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. You also get 16-32GB RAM, 256GB-1TB SSD storage, and a 2MP 1080p webcam. For connectivity, it has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a microSD card slot, and HDMI 2.1.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book5 360 keeps the 2-in-1 design, but makes some hardware downgrades to hit a lower price point. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate and no touch/stylus support—the Pro model has a slightly-bigger 16-inch screen, a higher 2880x1800 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and touch/stylus support. It’s still a good screen, just not quite as good. There’s also 16-32GB RAM, 256GB-1TB storage, a 2MP 1080p webcam, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A connection, a microSD card slot, and an HDMI port.

The new laptops seem like solid options for anyone needing a Windows ultrabook with the latest hardware and high-quality screens. There are also some extra integrations with Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets, including the ability to use a Galaxy Tab as a second PC screen, or sharing files and clipboard across devices.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 will be available starting in February. Exact pricing has not been revealed yet, but the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 starts at a whopping $1,699.99. Both laptops will presumably be less expensive than that.

Source: Samsung