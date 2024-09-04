Samsung has released its new Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, the first in its Galaxy Book5 series. This powerful AI-powered laptop is equipped with Intel's new Core Ultra processors, giving impressive performance and long-lasting battery life. You can also rotate the keyboard so it acts like a stand for touch screen and S Pen use.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360's screen is built with a 16-inch 3K super-resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. To help with outside use, it comes with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Vision Booster to help with visibility outside and glare reduction from the sun. It also features a 10-point multi-touch screen, which means you can touch it at ten points at once and recognize every touch. The laptop also comes with an S Pen to use directly on the screen.

Samsung

In terms of performance, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), which offer four times the NPU power compared to their predecessors. This translates to impressive AI capabilities, with over 300 AI-accelerated experiences across over 100 apps. The laptop also features an Intel Arc GPU, which can help a lot when using more demanding applications and programs. The Galaxy Book5 The battery lasts 25 hours and charges 35% in 30 minutes. It supports Wi-Fi 7, which has become standard with new laptops. In terms of design, it's slim at 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm and only weighs 3.73 lbs. The laptop comes in two colors: Gray and Silver. The device also comes with Samsung Knox security to protect against potential threats.

Starting sometime in September, you will be able to buy Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 in Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the US from the official website. However, the price is not known.

Source: Samsung