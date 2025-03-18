Samsung is finally ready to deliver the highly anticipated Android 15 (One UI 7) update to its Galaxy phones and tablets. After countless delays, today, the company finally confirmed that updates will begin on April 7th and shared a list of which devices will get it first.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Samsung, which delayed the Android 15 update longer than any other Android release in recent memory, has announced that its One UI 7 software will start rolling out to devices on April 7th. The first phones to receive this new interface with "AI-driven enhancements" will be the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, followed by several other popular models.

As a reminder, Google announced Android 15 back in February 2024 and released the update in October. Typically, Samsung would have beta-tested over the summer and released the latest software for its devices around November-December. This time around, that didn't happen. Instead, we've faced multiple delays and only a few short and limited beta tests.

Earlier this month, Samsung finally revealed it was ready to expand the beta and told users to expect Galaxy updates sometime in April. Now, we know those will officially kick off on April 7th. It's finally happening.

Then, late last week, Samsung added multiple phones to the Android 15 (One UI 7) beta program and updated a few neat new aspects of One UI 7, signaling things were finally on track. Those included the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S10, and both of Samsung's latest folding phones.

So, starting on April 7th and in the weeks that follow, Android 15 will be available on Galaxy S24 series smartphones, the Galaxy S24 FE, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. The rollout will then continue on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series.

Keep in mind that updates will vary by region and model, so just because Samsung said April 7th doesn't necessarily mean your AT&T Galaxy S24 Ultra will get it on that exact date. In fact, US carriers are typically a week or two behind international models, but we'll have to wait and see. Either way, the update is finally set to arrive, and it'll be here before you know it.

What's New in One UI 7?

Samsung

The One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, offers a combination of new features from Google and countless changes by the developer teams at Samsung. Naturally, we have a ton of "AI-driven enhancements" that are useful, along with a few gimmicks.

During its announcement, Samsung noted the simplified home screen, revamped widgets and lock screen controls, and the new Now Brief and Now Bar, one of my favorite features. You'll enjoy a slew of AI-powered features for tweaking photos and videos, AI Select, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, Audio Eraser, deep Google Gemini integration, and much more.

Users will first notice how customizable the lock screen is, changes to the app drawer, and an upgraded notification shade and quick settings pulldown bar. Samsung also tweaked how notifications work, which now operates similarly to iOS. I'm not a fan, but luckily you can change it back to the old design like I did on my Galaxy S25.

Other changes include a battery protection mode, a refreshed camera app with minor tweaks to improve usability, especially with one hand, and more. Overall, One UI 7 gives phones a modern and clean look with updated visuals, more customizability, a powerful lock screen, and a slew of Galaxy AI goodies to make daily tasks more meaningful and intuitive.

I'm enjoying One UI 7 on my Galaxy S25+, and you'll have it on your older Samsung Galaxy soon enough.

Source: Samsung