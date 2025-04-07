Summary Samsung has started rolling out One UI 7 update for the S24 series, followed by Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

The update brings a major design overhaul, new controls, and more Galaxy AI goodies.

The official release timeline includes Galaxy devices like the S23 series and Tab S10 in April, with updates for more devices through June.

After an unusually long wait, Samsung has finally started rolling out its official One UI 7 (based on Android 15) update for many of its devices, starting with the Galaxy S24 series. And while that's great, and it's arriving as promised on April 7th, it's not all good news.

Following months of beta testing and countless delays, in March, Samsung confirmed that it was almost ready to update millions of new phones to the latest version of Android. Eventually, the company said things would start on April 7th, then April 10th, and continue arriving on multiple different devices in several regions.

According to reports out of South Korea, it's officially happening. Users with the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have started getting the stable One UI 7 Android 15 release. Here's what you need to know.

Which Galaxy Devices Get One UI 7 First?

In this first wave, Samsung is updating all the Galaxy S24 models, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, in its home region of South Korea. Then, additional areas around the globe should start seeing something similar on April 10th. Samsung did mention April 10th for U.S. users, then removed that information from its website. Either way, it'll be here soon, although carriers in the United States may delay things by a few days.