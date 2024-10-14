Samsung's Frame TV is renowned for its ability to emulate a real painting. Now, a collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art brings 27 ultra-famous paintings to The Frame, but only if you're willing to join a new subscription.

This new selection, available only to Samsung Art Store subscribers ($6 a month) includes pieces by renowned artists such as Frida Kahlo, Henri Matisse, and Georgia O'Keeffe, offering diverse styles and eras. Notably, Frida Kahlo's "Fulang Chang and I" (1937) is the first artwork by the celebrated Mexican artist to be featured in the Samsung Art Store. The collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art is a huge boost in impressive and recognizable paintings to Samsung's digital art collection.

Sang Yoon Kim, EVP and General Manager of the North America Service Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Our collaboration with MoMA allows us to bring culturally significant works into millions of homes, allowing people to engage with renowned art in a truly remarkable way." Robin Sayetta, Head of Business Development at the Museum of Modern Art, echoed this sentiment and said it was good that millions could now see the Museum of Modern Art's collection of people.

The Frame can automatically adjust its image quality based on the ambient light in your room and offers 2,700+ free channels, including premium Samsung TV Plus channels. It can also be used as a SmartThings hub and can act as a controller for Matter-enabled devices (though the TV itself is not a Matter device).

Pricing for The Frame starts at $579.99 for 32 inches but goes as high as $3,799.99 for 85 inches. There are some issues with the TV, but we love it. The Frame can be bought at full price Samsung's official site, though it regularly goes on deep discount at Amazon and Woot. Note that paintings from the Museum of Modern Art require a Samsung Art Store subscription, which will run you $6 a month or $80 a year.

Source: Samsung