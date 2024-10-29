Samsung is expanding its partnership with Assurant to offer authorized Galaxy phone repairs at 400 more Cell Phone Repair (CPR) retail locations in the US. This greatly increases customers' access to same-day certified repairs, regardless of their warranty status.

The Samsung Independent Service Provider (ISP) program provides authentic Galaxy parts, repair manuals, and other materials to partnered businesses like uBreakiFix and CPR. It's a fast, local repair option that complies with Samsung's best practices. Certified ISP repairs also come with a limited warranty, and simple repairs may be completed in under an hour.

Of course, some CPR locations are not included in the ISP program. You should use the the Samsung Service Center locator to find authorized galaxy repairs in your area.

"Whether it’s out-of-warranty repairs, cracked screens, a battery replacement – or to purchase device accessories – Galaxy customers can trust they will receive the best care possible now at any in network CPR store … With access to Samsung’s comprehensive training tools and videos, customers can have peace of mind knowing their devices are repaired to the highest industry standards — and that ISPs can complete their repair using only genuine Samsung parts and equipment. With most repairs taking less than 1 hour, CPR stores also offer customers the confidence of backing repairs with a limited warranty."

We're glad to see that Samsung is expanding its repair network. That said, the ISP network is still too small, and Galaxy device repairability has, in some ways, grown harder. Best Buy stopped accepting authorized Samsung repairs in June, and Samsung terminated its partnership with iFixit one month later. The partnership with iFixit was always a bit flawed—Samsung restricted iFixit's ability to serve businesses and refused to provide replacement parts for newer Galaxy phones.

Certified service locations are an essential component of the Right to Repair philosophy. That said, genuine replacement parts and service manuals should be available to everyone, not just Samsung's business partners. Consumers should have the option to perform repairs at home or visit their repair location of choice, regardless of that location's relationship with Samsung. An open model is the only way to ensure competitive pricing and consumer freedoms in the repair industry.

Source: Samsung