Samsung is now offering a limited-time open enrollment program for its Care+ program. The open enrollment program, which allows you to register previously purchased phones with Care+, is accompanied by a 20% discount.

Samsung Care+ is a phone protection program that offers coverage for damage, loss, and theft. The program covers screen and frame damage, loss, and theft, and includes unlimited repairs with up to three replacement devices per year. It's a great package, but it comes with a monthly cost, and it's normally something that you need to purchase alongside a new device. If a customer wants to add Samsung Care+ to their older devices, they're usually out of luck.

The 20% discount applies to the Care+ basic package and the theft and loss add-on for both new and existing phones. Samsung Care+ has four tiers, with different price points for each package. The open enrollment period for the discounted Samsung Care+ program starts today and will end on November 24, 2024. So, users have a little over a month to decide if they want to add their devices to the program. Currently, the only devices that are eligible for the program are the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy A25, and the Galaxy A15. Other devices do not qualify for the open enrollment period.

This announcement comes after Samsung increased the price of Care+ earlier this year. So, the 20% discount may be a way to get more people to opt in. While it can be pricey over time, Care+ is better than paying for a completely new phone in case of damage, loss, or theft. For those curious about the cost after the discount ends, the regular Tier 1 price is $129 at $8 a month, while the regular Tier 4 is $349 at $18 monthly.

Source: Samsung via 9to5Google