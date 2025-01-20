If you want to take extra care of your Samsung devices, Samsung's Care+ insurance program tries to do what AppleCare+ does for iPhones. Now, the most expensive subscription tier gives you access to screen repairs free of extra charge.

Samsung has announced a significant upgrade to its top-tier device protection plan, Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss. Subscribers to this premium plan will now enjoy the perk of free, same-day repairs for cracked screens and back glass damage on their phones and tablets. These repairs used to be an extra $29, so it's good to see that they are now being offered free of an extra charge.

The Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss It also boasts unlimited repairs at authorized locations, but since Samsung doesn't have a lot of actual, first-party retailers in the United States, this is usually left to authorized third parties—this is in stark contrast to Apple, where you can walk into any physical Apple store location and get support there. Also recently, Best Buy all but pulled out from being one, so your options for where you can get support with Care+ have actually been dwindling recently.

The "free" repairs are a major draw, but it should be noted that this is also part of optional insurance that you pay separately from what you pay with your phone. Pricing for Samsung Care+ plans varies based on the device and its tier, with the premium Theft and Loss option commanding a higher price. For instance, owners of the flagship Galaxy S23 or S24 Ultra, categorized under Tier 4, will shell out $18 monthly or $349 for two years of coverage. Meanwhile, the more budget-friendly Galaxy A15, falling under Tier 1, costs $8 per month or $129 for two years. Without paying a bit extra, you're just left with your regular warranty—which won't cover you if you throw your phone from a moving car.

