Samsung has announced new features for its home appliances through Smart Forward, an over-the-network update system. These updates will improve functionality, safety, energy efficiency, and future-proof devices.

One significant update is the introduction of new features for the Family Hub, like the touch-screen panel on Samsung refrigerators. The update comes with Quick Share, which lets users send photos from their mobile device to the Family Hub screen. The Buds Auto Switch also lets you switch between the Family Hub and your mobile device for audio. Finally, the Fridge Call lets users receive phone calls directly on the Family Hub.

Another update is the upgrade of Quick Remote, which lets you control Samsung appliances with your phone. This feature is being expanded, so it will now be available for refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners produced since 2023.

Samsung

Samsung is also focusing on future-proofing its appliances. There wasn't much information given on that subject besides Bixby helping more. Bixby will be able to understand more complex commands and will not need a wake-up command of "Hey Bixby" anymore. For example, Bixby can open the refrigerator door by just saying "open refrigerator door" out loud instead of needing to make sure it's listening. This future-proofing is exclusively on the 2024 models, but it could lead further based on how the upgrade is helping units made in different years.

The safety and energy savings improvements are made to detect and let users know about high internal temperatures that could harm the food within. Samsung devices can also delay start times for appliances during high peak energy hours to lower carbon intensity and even turn on power-saving mode independently. There are a lot of big updates to Samsung devices, but there are some small ones, too. Users can put ice makers in sleep mode to reduce noise overnight, you can create and change wallpapers on your devices through Family Hub, and the functionality of the devices has been improved.

Source: Samsung