Samsung just announced a new 990 EVO series SSD that’s 50% faster and 73% more power efficient than the previous 990 EVO model. The new 990 EVO Plus comes with up to 4TB of storage, and it’s optimized for creative and gaming workloads.

Gamers will appreciate the 4TB of storage and lightning fast processing speeds this NVMe SSD offers. You can also get it in 1TB and 2TB variants. They’re all standard slim M.2 drives (22mm wide and 80mm long), so the 990 EVO Plus can slot comfortably into laptops too.

The 2TB and 4TB versions deliver 7,250 MB/s sequential read speeds and the 1TB variant peaks at 7,150 MB/s. They’re well above the 5,500 MB/s read speeds that Sony recommends for the PS5. Across the board, the 990 EVO Plus offers 6,300 MB/s write speeds. This solid state drive also has the Samsung TurboWrite 2.0 feature which speeds up file transfer speeds, while minimizing lag for high-res video editing and intense gaming.

The base 1TB model reaches 850K random IOPs (Input/Output Operations Per Second) when reading, and 1,350K IOPS when writing. You get an even faster 1,000K IOPS random read and 1,350K IOPS random write speed out of the 2TB version. Faster random read/write speeds translate to snappier operating performance and smoother gaming or editing.

The 4TB model is the fastest of the bunch, peaking at 1,050K IOPS random read and 1,400K random write speeds. “This remarkable feat nearly rivals that of SSD products with DRAM, despite not using a DRAM cache, making it an optimal solution for gaming and AI tasks that require high performance,” Samsung said.

The SSD is built on the latest 8th gen Samsung V-NAND storage cells (which have a higher density that keeps even the 4TB drive pretty compact) and supports four PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. More advanced AI workloads might need the higher bandwidth that PCIe Gen 5.0 offers. But for most, Gen 4.0 should suffice. The 990 EVO Plus starts from $109.99, and will be available later this year.

