Samsung has finally released the 990 EVO Plus SSD in the United States. It is an incredibly fast SSD that seems to knock out the competition.

The 990 EVO Plus was announced in September, and has significantly improved performance compared to its predecessor, the 990 EVO. It has read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,300 MB/s, which is a 50% increase in speed. This performance boost is because of the integration of Samsung's 8th-generation V-NAND technology and a 5-nanometer controller. To improve thermal management and power efficiency, the 990 EVO Plus has a nickel-coated heat shield, which adds 73% more power efficiency compared to the 990 EVO. It's an improvement leap rarely seen in a 'plus' upgrade.

The 990 EVO Plus uses PCIe 4.0 support and the latest NAND technology. The 990 EVO Plus also comes with high-capacity storage, including the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models. The 990 EVO Plus also uses Samsung's TurboWrite 2.0 technology, which helps with file transfer speeds and reduced lag, even with larger files, editing high-resolution videos, and gaming. The 4TB model of the 990 EVO Plus has an impressive random read speed of 1,050K IOPS and random write speed of 1,400K IOPS. This performance surpasses many SSDs with DRAM even though the 990 EVO Plus doesn't use a DRAM cache. Which makes it great for gaming and complicated tasks.

When you compare the Samsung 990 EVO Plus with the XPG SX8200 Pro, which we said was one of the best SSDs for 2024, you can see how great it is. The 990 EVO Plus has significantly faster sequential read and write speeds, almost double that of the XPG SX8200. However, the SX8200 Pro has a slightly higher TBW (640 for the 1TB version), which could mean it lasts longer.

You can now buy the 990 EVO Plus from Samsung's online store. The prices are $109.99 for the 1TB model, $184.99 for the 2TB model, and $344.99 for the 4TB model.

Source: Samsung