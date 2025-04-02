Summary The Samsung 9100 PRO NVMe SSD is the fastest drive on the market with 14.6GB/s read and 13.4GB/s write speeds.

It comes in multiple storage options, up to 8TB on a single NVMe drive.

This drive is really designed for AI workflows and high-end video/photo editing, while gamers likely won't see much of an improvement in many areas.

The Samsung 9100 PRO NVMe SSD is the fastest SSD on the market, beating out even enterprise-grade hardware. With up to 14.6GB/s transfer speeds, who is this SSD really even for? The answer may surprise you.

Samsung 9100 PRO 7 / 10 The Samsung 9100 PRO NVMe SSD offers read speeds of up to 14.7GB/s and write speeds of up to 13.4GB/s, and it hits the mark. As the fastest SSD available as of March 2025, the 9100 PRO is made with professionals in mind. Designed to enhance AI workflows, as well as boost the speed of video and photo editing and exports, this SSD is purpose-built to help improve your efficiency. Pros & Cons Fastest SSD on the market with 14.7GB/s read speeds and 13.4GB/s write speeds

Up to 8TB of storage available on a single NVMe drive

Can choose between purchasing with or without a heatsink While ultra-fast, there's not always a real-world performance difference between this and other drives

Price and Availability

The Samsung 9100 PRO NVMe SSD comes in four sizes: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. It also comes in two versions, with or without a heatsink. The price is $199.99 for 1TB, $299.99 for 2TB, $549.99 for 4TB. The heatsink adds $20 to each drive. The 8TB pricing is yet to be announced, but is slated to be released in Q2 of 2025.