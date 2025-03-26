Samsung 50-Inch QN90D 4K QLED TV $900 $1398 Save $498 The Samsung 50-inch QN90D QLED 4K TV gives stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks thanks to Mini-LED technology. Its 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag make it ideal for gaming. While the Tizen OS is functional, it's not the most intuitive. $900 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a big discount on the 50-inch Samsung QN90D Mini-LED TV as part of its Big Spring Sale. This deal could save you $500 on a great TV.

The 50-inch Samsung QN90D Mini-LED TV is priced at $899.99 on Amazon, a 36% drop from its original price of $1,397.99. The QN90D is a 2024 model and is considered a top-of-the-line QLED from Samsung's previous lineup. You get four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting high bandwidth, the Tizen OS platform, and a simple design. The TV is great for both casual viewing and gaming. It has a high brightness of 2024 nits in HDR mode, which helps with contrast and color accuracy, covering 94.29% of the UHD-P3 color space.

For gaming, it offers a low input latency of 9.6 milliseconds on a 120Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for console and PC gaming if needed. The built-in Gaming Hub gives access to game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, so you don’t need a separate gaming console or PC for certain games.

Audio is handled by a 60W speaker system that includes Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, giving decent sound quality for various types of content without needing an extra soundbar. While not as good as a high-end soundbar, the built-in speakers are good enough for most users. The TV’s versatility is a major selling point, making it suitable for different uses and entertainment styles.

Unlike some of Samsung's higher-end models, the design is sleek and straightforward, with a bezel-free screen and a standard port layout on the back. It comes with an Eco Remote that uses solar power and Bluetooth. Samsung's Tizen OS lets you access major streaming services, although it is generally considered less user-friendly than competing platforms.

This sale is a great chance to get this TV at a good price since you save $500 on it. The TV normally costs $1,397.99, but it is currently priced at $899.99 on Amazon, which adds up to 36% savings.