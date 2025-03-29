Samsung's S Pen is a digital stylus packing Wacom technology that first appeared on the original Galaxy Note in 2011. You can now find one tucked away inside every Galaxy S Ultra—but I feel its natural home is on a line of phones that doesn't actually come with an S Pen: the Galaxy Z Fold series.

I've been carrying around a Z Fold, first the 5 and now the 6, for over a year now. The S Pen is a big part of why I fell in love with these devices, and it has more to do with the size of the phone than the stylus itself.

The Galaxy Z Fold Is Shaped Like a Notebook

Bertel King / How-To Geek

The Galaxy Z Fold is a foldable phone that's shaped like a regular phone when closed but opens up, like a book, to reveal a larger screen on the inside. This type of phone is explicitly referred to as a book-style foldable phone.