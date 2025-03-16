Ryobi tools might not be the "best" by professional standards, and you've probably seen videos on social media of them getting pitted against other big names, but that doesn't mean they're not highly capable. My Ryobi tools aren't the fanciest, and you know what? That's fine with me. Here's why I love my Ryobi tools and keep adding more to my collection.

Whether you're an aspiring DIYer, a new homeowner, or an Electrician by trade, you need a collection of tools to get any job done. The debate over which brand makes the best power tool is never-ending, and most people don't put Ryobi at the top of that list. But for a regular person, they're a no-brainer.

A Huge Selection That Uses the Same Battery

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

Walking through any Home Depot store, you'll quickly notice a wide variety of bright-colored Ryobi tools everywhere. They come in all shapes, sizes, and types, but one thing ties everything together—the battery.

What makes Ryobi one of the best tool options for regular folks is the ever-expanding selection of tools that all use the same battery. The Ryobi One+ system allows you to use the same battery on nearly 300 different tools, so you don't have to own multiple battery packs or chargers. The 18V line is what you'll see most of, which powers drills, impact wrenches, leaf blowers, saws, Brad nailers, vacuums, fans, lights, Bluetooth speakers, and so much more.

Naturally, you'll want to own multiple batteries so you can swap between them while using any tool in the lineup. I'm not ashamed to admit that I have over 14 battery packs from Ryobi in two different sizes. Along with all the tools mentioned above, I also own a Ryobi table saw, grease gun, saws-all, cordless ratchet, angle grinder, orbit sander, and more. Every one of those uses the same 18V battery. I love it.

More importantly, I still have a few batteries that are 8+ years old, and they're still going strong. Sure, they don't hold a charge as long as they did when they were new, similar to that old smartphone of yours with terrible battery life, but that's okay. I have many others to swap for when needed. I even have an old blue Ryobi for anyone who remembers those days.

Additionally, Ryobi has another extensive 40V line similar to the 18V. These larger battery packs can power a wide assortment of tools, including lawnmowers, lights, shop vacs, coolers, leaf blowers, and other high-powered devices. I own four 40V packs for my lawnmower and hedge trimmer. One battery is more than enough to mow my entire yard.

Ryobi has a vast selection of tools, and more are constantly added. If you are considering starting a tool collection, I can confidently recommend Ryobi.

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

Ryobi offers a little of something for everyone, whether you're a DIYer or a tradesman. Even if your job requires specialty tools, you'll likely find that Ryobi makes one that's often more affordable than the competition.

Sure, you might want something a little better or more powerful later, but I know several professionals who use Ryobi every day. Plus, affordability is key if you're starting out in a new trade or just bought a new home. Being able to get nearly any tool you'd need without breaking the bank certainly helps. I don't need to spend $300 on an impact wrench, and I bet you don't either. I'm not a mechanic, but I've used my Ryobi tools to replace the suspension in my truck, change spark plugs and coils, and do any other vehicle maintenance.

Another huge aspect of what makes Ryobi my go-to for tools around the house is the affordable battery packs. Power tools are like printers. You can get a great one for a decent price, but then the battery is another $130—similar to expensive ink cartridges for your printer.

If you try to get a DeWalt, Milwaukee, or Snap-On battery, you'll spend at least $99. There's a reason people try to use off-brand battery packs: brand-name batteries are expensive.

Ryobi is no different. The battery packs are often as expensive as the tools but are still more affordable than most of the competition. I always buy the 2-packs for $100 (or less) during the holidays, Christmas, or the Ryobi Days sale, which is typically around Memorial Day or Father's Day.

Highly Accessible at Any Home Depot

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

When you suddenly need a new tool for a job around the house, chances are incredibly high that Ryobi makes what you need, and it'll fit the battery you already have. Walk into any Home Depot in the United States, Canada, or Mexico, among other places, and you'll find Ryobi gear. That way, you don't have to spend extra on a new tool, battery, and charger for your latest DIY project.

For example, as a new dad, I recently built a nursery for our little one. I ripped out the tiny closet door in our spare bedroom and put a wide double-door system in place. I also installed and painted some shiplap (or wainscoting) and a shelf on one wall to spruce things up. I used Ryobi tools for everything. When I realized my old, expensive, wired Brad nailer was dead, I ran to Home Depot and found exactly what I needed. Better yet, the Ryobi Brad Nailer was extremely powerful, easily throwing 2-inch nails into walls and studs. I hate leaving a project unfinished, and knowing Home Depot/Ryobi has what I need is a game-changer.

Being able to quickly run to the store and get nearly any tool I'd ever need and having it work with the battery packs I already own makes Ryobi my go-to. Sure, other brands have similar setups, but none can match the wide variety of these bright neon-lime-green tools.

The warranty is great, too, and you can often take advantage of it right in-store. That said, I've been using Ryobi tools for nearly 15 years, and I've yet to have a tool fail. Maybe I'm lucky, but they're all still going strong, and I've never needed that warranty.

Ryobi Has Smaller USB-C Rechargeable Options, Too

Ryobi

If you're looking for something more compact, convenient, and affordable, you'll want to check out Ryobi's USB Lithium platform. This new option arrived in 2022 but didn't start gaining steam until early 2024 when the tool lineup expanded. Homeowners, DIYers, or crafty people who don't need huge tools will love Ryobi's smaller options with USB-C rechargeable batteries.

Just for fun, I've added a few of these to my arsenal, but I already own most of the tools I need. Still, being able to get a small electric screwdriver, box cutter, and mini work lights that use the same USB-C battery is nice. So, even if you don't need a full-size drill but want some affordable and capable tools, these are worth considering.

So, are Ryobi Power tools worth buying? Absolutely. They may not be the biggest, best, or most powerful compared to some of the competition, but they're great for the average person. What's best for one person isn't always what's best for you.

At the end of the day, it all depends on your needs and budget. If you don't want to spend hundreds or thousands on premium tools, especially if you're only working on things around the house, Ryobi delivers. Start small with USB-C Lithium, load up on One+ 18V tools as I did, or go big with all its 40V options. I love my Ryobi tools, and I bet you will, too.