Summary LM Studio offers an easy method to run DeepSeek models on a MacBook.

The ability to run larger DeepSeek models depends on your Mac's specs, particularly its RAM capacity.

While DeepSeek models may not match ChatGPT in intelligence, they are still smart and useful for everyday tasks.

DeepSeek is a new AI from China that's been the cause of quite some uproar in the AI industry and market. While most of the attention has gone to the big ChatGPT-beating model, there are various DeepSeek models that will run on a regular computer, and on my Mac the results are impressive.

How To Get DeepSeek Running on a Mac

There are two ways to get DeepSeek running on your Mac—Ollama (with a Docker interface) or LM Studio. I tried both, but the LM Studio method is by far the easiest.

First, head to the LM Studio download site and download and install the application. Then run it. You'll see this onboarding screen the first time you run the app. In this case we're offered a DeepSeek model with 7B parameters, and this is a fine place to start. However, I want to run a bigger model, so for now we'll choose "Skip onboarding."

Since we have no models loaded, type "DeepSeek" into the search box at the top of the LM Studio window and press Enter.

I searched for "DeepSeek 14B" which is the largest model my MacBook can reasonably run. You'll have a number of options, many of which have been tuned by the community. Choose whichever you like and click "download".

After the model has completed its download, click on the search bar at the top of the LM Studio window again and you'll see the models you've downloaded.

After selecting it, you'll see the parameters for the model. For now, just go with the default parameters. Click "Load model" and we're ready to start asking the LLM question.

My Mac Specs

Getting any of the DeepSeek models to run at usable speeds depends on the specifications of your MacBook. In my case, I'm using an M4 MacBook Pro, with an M4 Pro chip and 24GB of RAM. The RAM count is crucial, since the whole model needs to fit into your GPU memory to work correctly, or at least at usable speeds.

This is why I can run the 14B model, since it fits easily into the 24GB of RAM available, but if you're using an 8GB Mac, you're limited to the 7B or smaller models, and even then things may not run all that well. Of course, there's no harm in trying any model on your Mac. The worst that can happen is that it won't work well or at all, but it might still be good enough for your needs.

Related Install and Use AI Chatbots at Home With Ollama Try out your very own AI chatbot privately and securely at home.

Comparing DeepSeek 14B With ChatGPT o3 Mini

So, how well does this work? The easiest way to give you an idea is to give the same prompts to DeepSeek 14B running on my Mac and ChatGPT o3 Mini.

Here's the first prompt:

Write a short cover letter as Mickey Mouse applying for a job at a mousetrap factory.

Here are the results.