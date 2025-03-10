Rumors suggest that Apple will announce a major iOS, iPadOS, and macOS software design overhaul at WWDC 2025. If true, this will be the biggest iOS UI revamp since 2013, and it will replace a lot of the iPhone-like design elements that invaded macOS in 2020.

Apple hasn't commented on the rumors, which were first published by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. Gurman is a well-known Apple analyst and fairly reliable leaker who sources information from Apple employees, partners, distributors. So, while we can't verify the rumors, they are within the realm of possibility.

The "key goal" of this overhaul, per Gurman, is to make Apple's varying operating systems "look similar and more consistent." Longtime Apple customers may be confused by this statement. After all, Apple has spent more than a decade chipping away at macOS' old-school "Aqua" design language in order to make the desktop operating system more iOS-like. The Big Sur update in 2020 was widely praised (and criticized) for its use of iOS stylings, and unless Apple is prepared to give us a touchscreen MacBook, it seems that macOS is about as similar to iOS as it can be.