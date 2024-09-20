Rolling Square is set to release two new trackers this year, the AirCard Pro and AirNotch Pro. These are designed to work with both Apple's Find My and Android's Find My Device networks. The trackers are expected to ship in December.

The AirNotch Pro looks a lot like Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2, with a similar keyring design. It has glow-in-the-dark features and dual speakers for omnidirectional sound. Rolling Square claims these are the loudest speakers in the category but never gave any specific measurements. Additionally, the AirNotch Pro comes with a replaceable coin-cell battery with a 20-month lifespan and an IP68 resistance rating. On the other hand, the AirCard Pro is credit card-sized, measuring a mere 2.2mm thin. It supports wireless charging from Qi chargers and has a 14-month battery life. A unique feature of the AirCard Pro is a printed QR code that links to a customizable Digital ID to give contact information just in case the tracker is found by someone else.

Rolling Square

The black version of these trackers comes with a reminder. If the tag's owner leaves the proximity of them, there will be a notification sent to their phone to let them know. The trackers give a location and make sound and buzz so that you can find them much easier than when you know a general area.

Rolling Square

Both trackers are priced at $39.90, with pre-orders currently available at a discounted price of $29. It's worth noting that neither tracker includes UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology, which offers more precise location tracking. While pre-orders are primarily being taken through Kickstarter, it is a successful product. This is the company's 16th Kickstarter, so the company is pretty well-versed in the service and have a good track record. So far, the trackers have raised over $210,000, nearly ten times its initial funding goal of $22,000. However, buyers can also place pre-orders directly through Rolling Square's website.

Source: RollingSquare via 9to5Google