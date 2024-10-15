Roku OS 14, the recent software update for Roku platforms, turns your Roku TV into a hub for Roku Smart Home cameras. A web-based camera viewer for PCs is planned for later this year.

With the update, Roku TVs are gaining some new ways to view and manage Roku Smart Home camera feeds. The recent Roku OS upgrade already sends doorbell alerts directly to your TV. It automatically pauses playback with a notification and shows you the live camera feed from your smart doorbell, if available. Roku is expanding this smart home integration with a new camera carousel.

You can flick through the camera carousel to cycle through different live feeds. The feature gets motion detection alerts to quickly focus on a feed with activity. Whichever smart camera picks up the most activity will play on the big screen, and it’ll keep cycling through the feed like that all day long. Motion detection alerts can be super helpful if you’re keeping an eye on a baby or a pet. Roku can also alert you with a notification when an “event” like that happens.

Roku

Smart Carousel has started rolling out, and you should soon see a Camera Carousel screen in the TV’s Smart Home Cameras settings. Here you can configure when to switch cameras when automatic cycling is on. You can set them to switch based on time, activity, or both. Time intervals, autoplay events, and notification toggles are also available here.

Roku

The second big feature is the Smart Home Web View. It’s a new way to monitor your Roku Smart Home cameras on any computer, phone, or tablet that’s connected to the internet. You can see the live feeds as a grid of four or in a single focused view.

The smart carousel and advanced notifications are available today, with a web-based camera view coming for PCs this winter. All Roku camera models, whether wired or wireless, support these new smart TV integrations.

Source: Roku