Roku is updating its Smart Home features right now. The new features are made to make it easier for users to access camera feeds and combine them with their entertainment.

One major new feature coming in this Roku update is the Picture-in-Picture mode. This lets users watch a live feed from compatible Roku indoor and outdoor cameras while also watching something else on their Roku device. It’s a handy way to keep an eye on different parts of the house, like a baby’s room or the backyard, without stopping the main show. Instead, it will appear in a small box at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Some features that were announced earlier are also releasing today, like the Camera Carousel. Camera Carousel will let users see multiple camera feeds in one place, making it easier to access home security footage. The upgraded TV notifications will give better alerts and updates from connected smart home devices. Additionally, the Roku Smart Home Web View will let users manage their camera feeds through a web browser on any device.

These updates will be available for some Roku players and TVs and will automatically download to compatible devices. The main goal is to integrate different services from Roku to give users more control over their home security and monitoring systems while they watch TV shows or movies. Different Roku devices may support these updates in different ways. For instance, picture-in-picture will be available for some Roku players and TVs, but other features might work for a wider range of Roku products.

It seems really smart to let users view cameras on their TV. This is very similar to how Amazon devices like the Fire TV let users view their camera feed from their Ring home security cameras. It's a much easier way to handle home security and helps those who aren't sure what cameras to buy, as having a Smart TV brand would help in that decision.

Source: Roku