Roku just announced a major software update for its streaming devices and smart TVs. The new Roku OS 14 update introduces an expanded “Kids & Family” section, new ways to tailor and curate content recommendations, improved voice control for configuring settings, and new browsing options in the mobile app.

The “Kids & Family” section has been part of the Roku experience for the last few years, but it was tucked away inside the Roku Channel and only had a limited selection of free movies and TV shows. The new update expands the “Kids & Family” library with access to 50,000+ titles available across various streaming services.

And it puts the “Kids & Family” zone front and center with a shortcut on the home screen. Roku automatically curates this catalog into carousels like Animated Movies, Characters (a list of 40 beloved characters), and Sibling Specials. You can also sort by filters like age and genre.

Roku is also fine-tuning personalized recommendations with new like and dislike buttons. They’ll show up on the title pages, next to the “Trailer” and “Save” buttons. “The more you engage with this feature, the better we can tailor our recommendations to match your interests and make your experience effortless,” the announcement reads.

Roku Voice just got more useful with voice commands for configuring TV settings. “If you want to customize your home screen, just say, “Hey Roku, customize my home screen,” and Roku will open the home screen settings page, where you can adjust as you please,” Roku explained.

Finally, the companion Roku Mobile app will now show you content recommendations, genres or categories, app shortcuts, IMDb ratings, and sports updates under the digital remote control interface. You can swipe up to view it and swipe down to hide it.

The Roku OS 14 will start rolling out to supported Roku boxes and smart TVs in the coming weeks and months.

Source: Roku