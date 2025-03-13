Summary Robots are increasingly integrated into daily life, with various applications in healthcare, education, and more.

Robots are utilized in public spaces for inventory management, security, and even in restaurants.

Despite challenges like privacy concerns and potential job displacement, robots are likely here to stay and offer benefits like convenience.

Robots may one day become a constant companion in our daily lives. These machines are functional and utilitarian by nature, like delivery bots and autonomous security guards. But what does our future look like with robots in public spaces?

Embracing Robots as Part of Our Daily Lives

You can like them or hate them. It’s undeniable that robots are slowly becoming more and more a part of our daily existence as humans. It’s no longer a concept or a scene in a sci-fi movie. Unless you’re ready to wake up one day and find out the robots have taken over—and you’re suddenly their unpaid intern. Kidding… (I think). It’s becoming real, and you may as well get used to it.

Robots have come a long way in fields like environmental science (environmental monitoring), healthcare (for surgery assistance), transportation (self-driving cars), education (AI teaching assistants), and many others, by lending their amazing capabilities to help improve processes, fix issues, and solve problems.

Though the cost of robotics is decreasing in a lot of cases, advanced robotics for the average everyday person (e.g., caregiving robots and home assistants) is still expensive and not widely accessible right now. Except for maybe basic home robotics like robot vacuum cleaners and lawn mowers.

However, when the prices of goods and manufacturing drop to meet a larger demand (just like what happened with TVs), things become much more affordable for the average person. So when it comes to robotics, it's only a matter of time.

There are, however, some robotic machines available that can be used in the home for cooking, cleaning, and to some extent, even caregiving. For example, there is a nursing home in Roseville, Minnesota called The Estates nursing home that has robots to help care for residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia. The robots were introduced to deal with staff shortages in the area and these robots can even engage in conversations, tell jokes, and take part in reminiscence therapy.

So what’s all the fuss about being scared of robots, huh? Perhaps it's the effects of watching too many bad sci-fi movies. Embracing this assistive technology can help you reap many benefits, including enhancing your quality of life, improved security, as well as increased productivity.

Lucas Gouveia/How-To Geek

Are Robots Everywhere?

Robots might still feel a bit futuristic, but they’re popping up more and more in our everyday lives. You can see a lot of these machines everywhere (well, depending on where you live), like in shopping malls, restaurants, airports, hospitals—you name it.

Robots have definitely found a home when it comes to warehousing and inventory management. Since they can be equipped with sensors and RFID technology, they can scan items on shelves for real-time tracking and keep everyone aware of restocking needs, and update the inventory databases as they continue to monitor the shopping floor. With just a click of a key, voilà, complete inventory data is presented right in front of your very eyes. I think I saw one at Walmart the other day—I really should have taken a picture.