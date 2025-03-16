Summary The Roborock Saros 10R excels when it comes to vacuuming and mopping.

This flagship robovac has outstanding mapping and navigation capabilities and respectable battery life to boot.

The Roborock app, a pain point for a lot of smart home tech, is also the perfect companion tool for customizing your vac's behavior.

I’ve reviewed my fair share of robot vacuums over the last few years, and the Roborock Saros 10R is the best of the bunch, bar none. With its next-level cleaning capabilities and numerous in-app customizations, my upright vac has finally been able to take some vacation days.

Roborock Saros 10R 8 / 10 Upgrade to the next level of cleaning with Roborock Saros 10R. Equipped with the groundbreaking StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, Saros 10R ensures uninterrupted cleaning with unparalleled 3D mapping. With a height of 7.98cm, it is the slimmest Roborock ever and features a liftable chassis and Dual Anti-Tangle System for maintenance-free cleaning. Pros & Cons Excellent vacuuming and mopping results

Terrific mapping and navigation tools

Fantastic companion app

Good battery life

Quiet operation One of the most expensive bot vacs on the market

Price and Availability

The Roborock Saros 10R is the company’s 2025 flagship bot vac that costs a whopping $1,600 and is available in black and white colorways. As of the publication of this review, the vacuum is available to purchase at Amazon or directly through Roborock.

If you’re not into the Saros 10R’s mopping feature but don’t want to pass up the Saros’ exceptional vacuum capabilities, you can save $100 by going with the Roborock Saros 10. This model doesn’t come with mop pads, and the dock doesn’t feature any kind of water tech. But do keep in mind that the Saros 10 uses a less advanced LiDAR scanner than the Saros 10R model.

Specifications Dimensions 3.14 x 13.8 x 13.9 inches (HWD) Dustbin Capacity 2 liter Battery Life Up to 220 minutes Brand Roborock Price $1,600 Compatible Devices Amazon Alexa, Google Home Connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi Suction Up to 22,000Pa Charge Time 2.5 hours Mop Yes Brushes DuoDivide anti-tangle brush, side-sweeping brush Base station dimensions 19.2 x 18.7 x 15 inches (HWD) Water tank volume 3L Mop lifting Yes Mop Washing Yes Expand

A Low-Profile Design for Getting Under Beds and Couches