Summary
- The Roborock Saros 10R excels when it comes to vacuuming and mopping.
- This flagship robovac has outstanding mapping and navigation capabilities and respectable battery life to boot.
- The Roborock app, a pain point for a lot of smart home tech, is also the perfect companion tool for customizing your vac's behavior.
I’ve reviewed my fair share of robot vacuums over the last few years, and the Roborock Saros 10R is the best of the bunch, bar none. With its next-level cleaning capabilities and numerous in-app customizations, my upright vac has finally been able to take some vacation days.
Roborock Saros 10R
Upgrade to the next level of cleaning with Roborock Saros 10R. Equipped with the groundbreaking StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, Saros 10R ensures uninterrupted cleaning with unparalleled 3D mapping. With a height of 7.98cm, it is the slimmest Roborock ever and features a liftable chassis and Dual Anti-Tangle System for maintenance-free cleaning.
- Excellent vacuuming and mopping results
- Terrific mapping and navigation tools
- Fantastic companion app
- Good battery life
- Quiet operation
- One of the most expensive bot vacs on the market
- Can still get stuck (albeit rarely)
How We Test and Review Products at How-To Geek
We go hands-on with every product to ensure it's worth your time and money.
Price and Availability
The Roborock Saros 10R is the company’s 2025 flagship bot vac that costs a whopping $1,600 and is available in black and white colorways. As of the publication of this review, the vacuum is available to purchase at Amazon or directly through Roborock.
If you’re not into the Saros 10R’s mopping feature but don’t want to pass up the Saros’ exceptional vacuum capabilities, you can save $100 by going with the Roborock Saros 10. This model doesn’t come with mop pads, and the dock doesn’t feature any kind of water tech. But do keep in mind that the Saros 10 uses a less advanced LiDAR scanner than the Saros 10R model.
Specifications
- Dimensions
- 3.14 x 13.8 x 13.9 inches (HWD)
- Dustbin Capacity
- 2 liter
- Battery Life
- Up to 220 minutes
- Brand
- Roborock
- Price
- $1,600
- Compatible Devices
- Amazon Alexa, Google Home
- Connectivity
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi
- Suction
- Up to 22,000Pa
- Charge Time
- 2.5 hours
- Mop
- Yes
- Brushes
- DuoDivide anti-tangle brush, side-sweeping brush
- Base station dimensions
- 19.2 x 18.7 x 15 inches (HWD)
- Water tank volume
- 3L
- Mop lifting
- Yes
- Mop Washing
- Yes