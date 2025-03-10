Summary The Roborock Saros 10 is priced at $1,600, $200 less than its predecessor at launch.

Easy to set up and maintain, the vacuum effectively cleans under furniture with retracting sensors.

Impressive navigation capabilities with new features like the AdaptLift Chassis, but object recognition struggles on carpets.

From an anti-tangle brush to a highly efficient dock, I’m impressed by the slim Roborock Saros 10. Navigational enhancements such as the retracting sensor and lifting chassis allow for minimal human intervention. Along with its numerous successes, I’ve also noticed a few shortcomings on carpeting.

Roborock Saros 10 8 / 10 The ultra-slim and advanced Saros 10 features the revolutionary RetractSense Navigation System for thorough cleaning under low clearance areas and the certified Dual Anti-Tangle System to tackle pet and long hair. Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning with the industry-first Adapt-Lift Chassis, and keep your floors spotless with the Saros 10's upgraded VibraRise 4.0 mopping system. Pros & Cons Divided main brush excels at preventing tangles

Offers extreme suction power that removes tons of pet hair

Vibrating mop provides intense cleaning

The Saros 10 can be controlled with direct voice commands Carpets interfere with object recognition and don?t get clean edges

The chassis lifting can be clunky See at roborock $1600 at Amazon See at Target See at Best Buy

See Our Process How We Test and Review Products at How-To Geek We go hands-on with every product to ensure it's worth your time and money.

Price and Availability

Available in both black and white, the Saros 10 retails for $1,600. This is $200 less than their previous flagship, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra sold for at launch. The package includes the robot, the RockDock Ultra 2.0 with two removable water tanks, and two included dust bags, one of which arrives pre-installed. If you want to use detergent, you will have to purchase it separately.

Specifications Dustbin Capacity 270ml Charge Time 150 mins Battery 6400mAh Lithium Ion Suction Power 22,000Pa Mop High-speed Sonic Mopping Brushes DuoDivide Main Brush, FlexiArm Riser Side Brush Water tank volume 70ml Robot Dimensions 13.78 x 13.90 x 3.68 inches Dock Dimensions 16.10 x 17.32 x 18.50 inches Mop lifting Yes Mop Washing Yes Noise 64dB (Balanced Mode) Lift Threshold Clearance 1.57 Inches Integrated Voice Assistant Prompt "Hello Rocky" Expand

A Nice Looking and Functional Set

Both the Saros 10 and the dock arrive fully assembled. The dock is pretty sleek, with a slightly mirrored tempered glass front panel. I was happy to be wrong after expecting this material to show tons of fingerprints. You don’t need to open the front panel often, but all it takes is a light press on the front panel to access the dust bag and the detergent tank.

The top plastic panel opens to access the water tanks. The material looks nice but doesn’t feel as premium as the front panel’s glass. The tanks are very convenient to access. Aside from adding clean water and dumping dirty water, there isn’t much you have to do with the RockDock Ultra 2.0. It does so much by itself.