This article is sponsored by Roborock. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

Robot vacuums need no introduction for a smart homeowner like you. These innovative cleaning devices have become almost as indispensable as the smartphones in our hands. And, with constant tech and innovation upgrades over the years, you may have come to believe cleaning cannot get any better than what the advanced robovacs offer today.

It's time to raise the bar on your beliefs and upgrade to next-level smart home cleaning with Roborock Qrevo Slim. This futuristic cleaning wonder is the slimmest 3D ToF-Navigation Robot Vacuum. Aptly termed StarSight, this industry-first Autonomous System features the power of 3D ToF (Time-of-Flight) technology, enabling it to navigate the most complex home environments and detect objects on its path with unparalleled accuracy.

Crafted to perfection by Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics, Qrevo Slim unravels a new era of advanced navigation and smart cleaning.

Standing 8.2cm tall, Roborock Qrevo Slim adds slim elegance with the ability to get into hard-to-reach clean places and leave your home spotless from edge to edge.

Explore the tech and innovations of this premium game-changing robot that will revolutionize your home cleaning like never before. Available at a whopping $400 launch discount now.

Roborock Qrevo Slim $999.99 $1399.99 Save $400 Enter the stylish new era of smart cleaning with the Roborock Qrevo Slim. It's the industry's slimmest 3D ToF Navigation System Robot Vacuum featuring the revolutionary StarSight Autonomous System. StarSight empowers the Qrevo Slim to capture detailed 3D information of its surroundings and recognize and navigate around 73 obstacle types, ensuring super clean floors and carpets. Sporting FlexiArm technology and a DuoRoller Riser Brush, it tackles dirt and debris effectively. Plus, the 8-in-1 multifunctional dock 3.0 ensures your peace of mind with worry-free maintenance. Get this futuristic robot now at a whopping $400 launch discount! $999.99 at roborock

Power of Smart Meets the Art of Slim

Combining the next-generation, industry-first StarSight Autonomous System with the cutting-edge design of an ultra-slim 8.2cm profile, the Roborock Qrevo Slim breaks new ground in obstacle recognition and cleaning.

Qrevo Slim is not just another new robovac. It reflects Roborock's mission to enhance its line of smart cleaning robots to meet the evolving lifestyles of modern families like yours.

If you're a stickler for cleanliness and ensuring your family's well-being, you'd want a hygienic home, spotless from corner to corner. While advanced automated cleaning solutions are making home maintenance simpler and easier, it's not complete without effectively reaching and tackling dirty corners and narrow spaces.

Inspired by your passion for cleanliness, Roborock has been delving deep into 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology in collaboration with pmdtechnologies, the worldwide leading 3D Time-of-Flight CMOS-based digital imaging technology supplier, Infineon, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, and Ofilm.

The path-breaking result is the Roborock StarSight Autonomous System, the industry's first dual-light 3D ToF navigation and obstacle recognition solution. Hybrid ToF combines Infineon's REAL3 ToF imager, a dual infra-red illumination source, and pmd's processing technology, empowering Qrevo Slim with powerful recognition and navigation capabilities. It supports SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Map Building), obstacle avoidance, and cliff detection functions in an innovative 3D camera module manufactured by Ofilm.

With StarSight in Roborock Qrevo Slim, elevate your cleaning to a new level of precision and accuracy. Moreover, the Qrevo Slim is also the industry's slimmest robovac with 3D ToF-Navigation. Standing just 8.2cm tall, it is designed to effortlessly glide under shorter-legged furniture like a chest of drawers, cabinets, sofas, and beds, and navigate beneath to clean every spot and clear every speck.

Forget the worries and effort of moving furniture up and around to keep the floors under it clean. Put Roborock Qrevo Slim to the task.

StarSight Autonomous System: Vision to Recognize, Measure, and Navigate to Clean Uninterruptedly

Watching Roborock Qrevo Slim move across floors and dodge obstacles like a pro will remind you of futuristic Sci-Fi movies. Imaginary worlds where robots scan surroundings to analyze threats with flawless precision to leave no room for error.

Roborock's StarSight Autonomous System, with an industry-first dual-light solid-state LiDAR with 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology, delivers incomparable navigation to make cleaning a breeze.

If you're a super busy professional, business owner, passionate artist, or homemaker with never-ending responsibilities, you'd love to have a dedicated cleaning expert who sets you free. The revolutionary Roborock Qrevo Slim is worthy of your consideration.

Groundbreaking 3D Sensing Navigation System

This robovac has an advanced depth-sensing laser system with an exceptional sampling rate of 38,400Hz, 21 times higher than traditional Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) technology. This advanced tech gives the Qrevo Slim 3D vision to capture its surroundings in minute detail, including height and depth, across a spectrum of lighting conditions.

Qrevo Slim will map your home precisely, real quick, and navigate effortlessly up to 10m away. Moving across floors, Qrevo Slim emits laser pulses toward objects in its path, measuring the round-trip time of the reflected light using an infrared camera sensor.

You are assured of thorough cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas, no matter how complex your furniture layout.

So, command the Qrevo Slim to clean, and there's no stopping this smart cleaning wiz then. It will move seamlessly and navigate around and under furniture, cleaning even in dark areas effectively.

Advanced Obstacle Recognition

If you have kids you'll have toys everywhere, food crumbs, and even books on the floors and carpets. You can clear up later with the confidence that the Roborock Qrevo Slim will clean your home uninterruptedly.

StarSight in Qrevo Slim integrates over 21,600 sensor points, giving the robovac the power to recognize and differentiate 73 types of obstacles.

So the robot reacts faster when approaching an unexpected obstacle, which increases the Qrevo Slim's recognition accuracy by three times in avoiding smaller items.

The sensor recognition system quickly acquires detailed spatial information about obstacles and leverages visual data from the RGB camera. It can identify and navigate around dangling wires and irregular obstacles ensuring a seamless cleaning experience.

Qrevo Slim is also perfect if you're a pet family. When your pet unexpectedly comes into the robot's path, it will quickly detect and adjust its strategy to avoid disturbing them.

Even if your home has a complex layout with multiple floors and levels, the Qrevo Slim will quickly take in the details and make quick cleaning decisions, saving time.

The Energy Saver and Efficient StarSight

Integrating next-gen tech, the energy-efficient 3D ToF module of Roborock’s StarSight Autonomous System is also built to prolong battery life and reduce energy costs during continuous cleaning sessions.

Compared to traditional LiDAR or Stereo-ranging systems, Qrevo Slim streamlines data processing to enhance its running efficiency leading to optimal cleaning performance. Enjoy superior, quicker, and spotless cleaning while saving time and money.

Roborock Qrevo Slim: Stylish, Powerful, and Feature-Packed

The latest cleaning wonder from the Roborock stable, Qrevo Slim is a top-notch robot vacuum packed with innovations and conveniences to make cleaning effortless and worry-free. In a compact sleek form factor finished in piano black to complement your contemporary interiors.

FlexiArm Side Brush and Mop

You won't see dirt anywhere as the double robotic arms of the side brush and the mop will expertly sweep dirt from corners, edges, and under furniture. Enjoy 100% edge and corner coverage and a sparkling home.

DuoRoller Riser Brush and Dual Spinning Mops

Powered by 11,000Pa suction and dual counter-rotating all-rubber brushes, Roborock Qrevo Slim removes dirt, hair, and debris from hardwood and tiled floors, and carpets. Moreover, the dual spinning mops apply constant pressure while cleaning floors for a flawless shine.

8-in-1 Multifunctional Dock 3.0

The advanced and innovative dock takes care of the robot and cleans itself too. Hot water mop washing and warm air drying, intelligent dirt detection, auto dust emptying, auto tank refilling, it does it all!

Stay Tuned In On Your Pets

You can't always be home, but make video calls to check in on your furry friends and their food supply, thanks to Qrevo Slim. Schedule on-demand cruises, or manually control the robot's patrols with a tap.

Better still, command the Qrevo Slim to click adorable moments of your pets, while it goes about cleaning from room to room.

Roborock Qrevo Slim: Bring the StarSight Revolution to Your Smart Home

Elevate your cleaning standards to what your smart home deserves with Roborock's StarSight Autonomous System. Bring home the sleek and sophisticated Roborock Qrevo Slim at a whopping $400 discount!