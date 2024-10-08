This article is sponsored by Roborock. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

If you missed the exciting deals on Roborock's 10th Anniversary last month, here's another opportunity to bring home an advanced robovac at irresistible prices: the Roborock Prime Big Deals Day sale from October 7-13, 2024.

Preferred by millions of homeowners worldwide, Roborock robot vacuums are renowned for their innovation, outstanding features, and thoughtful conveniences for easy and worry-free cleaning.

Don't miss the big deals of this exciting week-long Roborock sale: it's live now at Amazon! So, take a few minutes to explore some of the best Roborock robot vacuums and make an informed decision.

Roborock Qrevo Master: Enjoy Next-Level Hands-Free Cleaning

Roborock

If you are looking for a pro cleaning robot sporting the best technologies and features, settle for nothing less than the ultimate cleaning experience of the Roborock Qrevo Master.

Enjoy delightful efficiency, speedy cleaning, and intelligent innovations to tackle the dirtiest messes and stubborn stains. This futuristic robot empowers you to clean like a master.

Roborock Qrevo Master $949.99 $1599.99 Save $650 Roborock Qrevo Master takes hands-free cleaning to the next level with its superior Multifunctional Dock 3.0. The self-cleaning station has Intelligent Dirt Detection to clean and rinse mops thoroughly with hot water, then head back to clean heavily soiled areas for spotless floors. Plus, you can go for over seven weeks without emptying as it automatically collects dust and refills water. This edge-cleaning master robot has a FlexiArm Side Brush and FlexiArm Mop to ensure no spots and corners get left out. The powerful 10000Pa suction & Dual Rubber Brush effortlessly capture hair, dust, and debris on hardwood, tiles, and carpets while preventing tangles. And the 200RPM dual spinning mops vacuum effectively and leave your floors sparkling. Qrevo Master can also recognize and avoid 62 different types of objects for uninterrupted cleaning. You can also make real-time video calls with two-way audio to talk to your pets while away. Rocky, the built-in AI assistant, lets you clean, adjust modes, and summon the Qrevo Master without WI-Fi or apps. Get the Qrevo Master and save a whopping $650! $949.99 at Amazon

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Roborock Qrevo S: Essential Power, Ultimate Convenience

Roborock

The Roborock Qrevo S packs the power to remove dust, debris, spills, and stains and ensure every room in your home is clean and hygienic. And you'll love how it makes cleaning effortless with its quick mapping, advanced docking station, and innovative technologies.

Roborock Qrevo S $549.99 $799.99 Save $250 Do more of what you love with the Roborock Qrevo S in charge of your home cleaning. It maps your home quickly with PreciSense LiDAR navigation and Roborock Smart Plan programming to ensure uninterrupted cleaning. Spinning rapidly at 200 RPM, the Dynamic Dual Mops tackle everything from soda spills to dried-on messes, leaving your floors spotless with each pass. And 10mm auto mop lifting enables the Qrevo S to switch effortlessly between vacuuming carpets and mopping floors. The multifunctional dock automatically empties the dust, washes the mops, and dries them with hot air to prevent odors. The powerful 7,000Pa suction pulls dust and dirt from surfaces while the floating brush minimizes pet hair tangles. The easy-to-use mobile app with AI algorithms lets you personalize cleaning with tailored sessions, 30 adjustable water flow levels, and multi-level mapping of your home's layout. Save $250 on the Qrevo S! $549.99 at Amazon

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Roborock Q5 Max+: The Affordable Cleaning Specialist

Roborock

If you want to upgrade your modern home with a robot vacuum that offers complete cleaning at great value, consider the bestselling Roborock Q5 Max+. Enjoy a 7-week hands-free cleaning experience combined with innovative technologies and 5,500Pa HyperForce suction to maintain sparkling floors easily.

Roborock Q5 Max+ $299.99 $599.99 Save $300 Q5 Max+ makes your life easier with its one-step cleaning. You can run it for up to 240 minutes on a single charge and sweep areas up to 3,767 sq. ft., with its high-capacity 770ml dustbin collecting all the dust. The 5,500Pa suction with DuoRoller Brush completely removes dirt, pet, and human hair. Plus, the Q5 Max+ syncs seamlessly with Alexa and Google Home, so you can clean effortlessly using voice commands. $299.99 at Amazon

Roborock Qrevo Curv: Tangle-Free Cleaning, Effortless Elegance

Roborock

Here's the perfect robovac for keeping your home spotless and free of strewn hair messes while adding an elegant appeal matching your contemporary home interiors.

Elevate your cleaning experience with the Qrevo Curv, combining mighty suction power, revolutionary technologies, and a self-cleaning multifunctional dock for hands-free maintenance in its stunning form.

Roborock Qrevo Curv $1299.99 $1599.99 Save $300 Qrevo Curv takes Zero Tangling cleaning further with its DuoDivide Main Brush and FlexiArm Arc Side Brush. These innovative brushes work together to remove long human hair and pet hair, leaving your floors and carpets clean. And you'll never need to remove tangled hair from brushes anymore! Qrevo Curv can glide over any surface effortlessly with the AdaptiLift Chassis, which adjusts to various floor types and thresholds up to 4cm. The might of 18,500Pa HyperForce will ensure deep cleaning by tackling the toughest messes. Roborock's FlexiArm Arc Side Brush and Edge Mopping System enables the robot to clean edges, corners, and even the hardest-to-reach spots. Bring home this advanced robot with a stunning curvy dock and save $300. $1299.99 at Amazon

Roborock Q7 Max+: Simple Cleaning, Simpler Emptying

Roborock

If you prefer a cleaning solution that is simple to run and maintain and takes care of kitchen spills and party messes efficiently, the Roborock Q7 Max+ would be a good choice.

It offers effective cleaning powered by 4200pa suction and lets you mop and vacuum simultaneously with a 350ml electronic water tank. You'll love the convenience of cleaning your home your way with the simple Roborock app and its advanced control.

Roborock Q7 Max+ $359.99 $869.99 Save $510 Roborock Q7 Max+ makes cleaning simple and emptying the dust simpler as well. Its Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, while its 2.5L dustbag stores up to seven weeks of dust for hands-free convenience. Plus, you can relax as the precise LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps of your home and effectively tracks cleaning routes for uninterrupted cleaning. The combined 470ml dustbin and 350ml water tank enable the robot vacuum to cover more areas without frequent emptying. Q7 Max+ sports an all-rubber brush to tackle your pet and even long human hair while minimizing tangles. You can run this robovac for 180 minutes or cover a maximum vacuuming range of 3,229 sq. ft. on a single charge. Get the Q7 Max+ this Prime Big Deal day and save $510! $359.99 at Amazon

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Choose Your Roborock and Save Big

Roborock

If you want to explore more options, you'll love the exciting choices at the Roborock Prime Big Deals Day sale. Save big on robots from the Qrevo Series, Q Series, S Series, Roborock Dyad, and Flexi Wet and Dry vacuum cleaners.

Save $300 on the superior edge cleaner, Qrevo Plus, which leaves no edge untouched with its innovative FlexiArm Design Mop. If you want no-compromise complete cleaning, get one of Roborock's flagship robot vacuums at $500 off: the S8 Max Ultra, sporting a Flexi Arm design and Extra Edge Mopping System. An affordable version of the Q7 Max+, the Q7 Max is available at a whopping 68% discount, saving you $380.

If you want an extra efficient robovac to tackle double the messes and more, choose the Q5 Pro with a Dual Roller Brush and 5,500Pa suction power and save $250. Plus, the Q8 Max will set you free by taking charge of your cleaning and is up for grabs at just $279.99, saving you $320!

Gift Your Family the Edge of Roborock Cleaning this Prime Big Deals Day

If you've been waiting for the biggest deals to invest in an advanced and world-class robot vacuum, now is the best time to get a Roborock cleaning wonder. From the premium Qrevo Master to the proven and affordable QMax 5+, you can grab your robovac of choice at no-brainer prices this Prime Big Deals Day, from October 7-13, 2024.