Ring 2024 Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 The Ring Battery Doorbell offers 1080p video, two-way talk, and motion detection with customizable zones. Its wide 150 degree field of view provides head-to-toe views. It can be easily installed, and has a rechargeable battery. However, full functionality, including person/package detection, requires a subscription. $55 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale features a hefty discount on the Ring Battery Doorbell. This is the newest version, and it's getting a 45% drop in price, which is the lowest it has ever been.

The 2024 Ring Batter Doorbell is getting its price lowered from $99.99 to $54.99 on Amazon. This sale price is better than deals seen during Prime Day and Black Friday. The offer is available for both nickel and bronze color options.

While it’s not the highest-end Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, this model has many useful features at a much lower price. The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro started out selling for $230 and hasn’t had such deep discounts. While the price has gone down to $99, it's still pretty high. The current sale includes the standard Ring Battery Doorbell, but the version was released in 2024 and is the latest wireless battery version outside the Pro model.

Key features of the discounted Ring Battery Doorbell include 1080p live video streaming to smart devices, allowing users to see and talk to visitors through a two-way audio feature. It has a simpler mounting system for easier installation and offers head-to-toe video capture along with customizable motion zones.

The doorbell has a built-in rechargeable battery that charges via a USB-C port. To recharge, you must remove the doorbell and connect it to the included charging cable. Users receive real-time motion alerts on their smartphones. A separate Ring Protect subscription is needed to get smart alerts that specify whether a person or package is at the door. The improved vertical coverage allows for 66% more vertical viewing area compared to the last generation.

Despite needing a subscription for full features and lacking local storage, it's still great for motion detection, video quality, and app reliability. The subscription requirement might be a downside for some, but it's not forced on the buyer. You can get it from Amazon for $54.99, which is a huge discount from its $99.99 normal price point.