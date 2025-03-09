Summary RGB RAM is often concealed by large air CPU coolers, making it a wasted expense.

For many gamers, RGB is a must-have spec for every single piece of hardware. While it makes a lot of sense for components like the graphics card, fans, and CPU cooler, RGB RAM isn't worth it—no matter how incredible it looks. That is, unless you're also liquid cooling your CPU.

You Can't See RGB RAM with Air Cooler

Air CPU coolers have grown significantly in size over the years. Dual-fan models now extend far beyond the CPU socket, often covering the RAM. This increase in size is necessary for better cooling performance. A larger heatsink offers more thermal mass and a wider surface area, allowing for more effective heat dissipation from the CPU.

However, with a large CPU cooler, your RAM can be completely concealed. Depending on the exact model, you might see one or two slots, so by opting for RGB RAM, you're paying extra for something you can't even see. While you might see some glow, there are better ways to get some RGB to your system, like LED strips or RGB fans.

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

Another quirk of large heatsinks is that they have reduced RAM clearance. If you're unfamiliar with the term, RAM clearance refers to the maximum height of RAM modules that a CPU cooler can physically accommodate. You can usually find the RAM clearance by checking your CPU cooler's spec sheet or marketing materials.

RGB RAM modules tend to have slightly taller-than-average heatsinks, which limits their CPU cooler compatibility. If your cooler can't completely clear the RAM's height, you physically can't fit the components together. I almost bought RGB RAM myself before realizing I couldn't fit it, and even if I did, I'd barely be able to see one stick. So, instead, I opted for a well-performing, affordable, and discreet Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 32GB kit.

Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MHz CL36 $95 $105 Save $10 The Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5 RAM kit is an affordable, no-frills option that delivers exceptional performance across all tasks. Compatible with both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, the RAM works in any modern system at its rated speed. $95 at Amazon See at Newegg See at Best Buy

Stock, Small, or Low-Profile Coolers Won’t Complement RGB RAM

The only way to make RGB RAM visible is to opt for a thinner or low-profile CPU cooler. However, this comes at the cost of cooling performance. In my opinion, a powerful gaming PC with RGB RAM combined with a small CPU cooler looks less visually impressive than a chunky air cooler, even without RGB RAM. It's like having an aggressive-looking car with only 100 horsepower under the hood.

Stock coolers are the worst-case scenario, as they offer poor performance and lackluster aesthetics. Instead of spending an extra $15 to $20 to get RGB on your RAM, you could invest a little more and get a budget-friendly aftermarket cooler, like the ID-COOLING FROZN A410. Even if you're not overclocking, you'll still get better performance from reduced thermal throttling, along with slightly improved CPU stability and longevity.

Invest in Better RAM, Not Just RGB RAM

Just because a RAM module has RGB doesn’t mean it’s a top performer. I’m not saying you shouldn’t spend extra money on aesthetics—you absolutely should if it makes you happy—but you should invest in quality RAM.

If you want good performance, look for RAM with the highest clock speeds and lowest CAS latency that fits your budget. You'll get a few more FPS and, more importantly, fewer microstutters. The difference in RAM performance is especially important for AMD Ryzen CPUs.

A PC With an AIO Deserves to Go All Out

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

I won't dive into the whole AIO versus air cooler debate, but I will say this: if you have a powerful CPU, it's not a bad idea to invest in an AIO cooler. They tend to perform slightly better than air coolers, especially at the high end. If you're going all out for a high-end liquid-cooled system, you won't mind spending a bit extra on RGB RAM.

Because liquid coolers use a CPU block and pump that have a small footprint (and often come with their own RGB effects or a display), you can enjoy a full view of your RGB RAM. You could even use dummy RAM to fill empty slots to maximize your RGB lighting.

NZXT Kraken 240mm AIO CPU Liquid Cooler The NZXT Kraken 240mm AIO is a premium AIO liquid cooler equipped with a quiet but powerful pump and fans. It also has a 1.54" LCD that can display your CPU temperature, GIFs, or images. $140 at Amazon

Unless you have a liquid cooler, RGB RAM doesn't make sense visually or financially. You're paying extra for something that you can't even see because it's obstructed by your CPU cooler. If you're still in the process of building your system, look up some photos of finished PC builds with the CPU cooler you intend to buy.

That said, since RAM prices constantly fluctuate, you might find a deal where the RGB RAM kit is either the same price or even cheaper than the non-RGB version. In that case, you could go ahead and buy the RGB RAM, assuming your CPU cooler has enough clearance.