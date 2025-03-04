Summary

  • The Reolink Duo 3 WiFi sells for $180 on Amazon or Reolink, with a $150 sale price.
  • The camera has an ultra-wide angle of view, a tough design, and IP67 weather resistance.
  • The camera also provides high-quality video, smart motion detection, two-way audio, and Google Assistant integration.

With a look that screams “I mean business,” the Reolink Duo 3 WiFi has an ultra-wide field of view and fantastic video quality. Aside from its annoying Ethernet setup, this is one of the best security cameras I’ve ever tested.

The Reolink Duo 3 WiFi.
Reolink Duo 3 WiFi
8 / 10
$150 $180 Save $30

Featuring two 4K image sensors, this outdoor security camera brings 16MP ultra-clear visuals. With 8 spotlights and an F1.6 large aperture, it captures details in vivid colors, even at night.

Pros & Cons
  • Immense wide-angle coverage
  • Excellent video quality
  • Motion detection is spot on
  • Supports up to 512GB (microSD sold separately)
  • Works with Reolink DVR equipment
  • Setup requires an Ethernet connection
  • Antennas feel flimsy
  • Limited top-down coverage
$150 at Amazon $150 at reolink
Price and Availability

The Reolink Duo 3 WiFi sells for $180 and can be purchased through Amazon or Reolink. At the time of writing, the camera was on sale through both sites for $150.

Angular Cosmetics and Ethernet-Only Setup