Summary
- The Reolink Duo 3 WiFi sells for $180 on Amazon or Reolink, with a $150 sale price.
- The camera has an ultra-wide angle of view, a tough design, and IP67 weather resistance.
- The camera also provides high-quality video, smart motion detection, two-way audio, and Google Assistant integration.
With a look that screams “I mean business,” the Reolink Duo 3 WiFi has an ultra-wide field of view and fantastic video quality. Aside from its annoying Ethernet setup, this is one of the best security cameras I’ve ever tested.
Reolink Duo 3 WiFi
$150 $180 Save $30
Featuring two 4K image sensors, this outdoor security camera brings 16MP ultra-clear visuals. With 8 spotlights and an F1.6 large aperture, it captures details in vivid colors, even at night.
Pros & Cons
- Immense wide-angle coverage
- Excellent video quality
- Motion detection is spot on
- Supports up to 512GB (microSD sold separately)
- Works with Reolink DVR equipment
- Setup requires an Ethernet connection
- Antennas feel flimsy
- Limited top-down coverage
Price and Availability
The Reolink Duo 3 WiFi sells for $180 and can be purchased through Amazon or Reolink. At the time of writing, the camera was on sale through both sites for $150.
Specifications
- Brand
- Reolink
- Resolution
- 7680 x 2160
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi, Ethernet
- App Compatibility
- iPhone, Android
- Night Vision
- IR + Color
- Power Source
- DC
- Measurements (camera)
- 7.68 x 4.06 x 2.20 inches
- Integrations
- Google Assistant
- Hub Required
- No
- Field of view
- 180 degrees (horizontal), 55 degrees (vertical)
- Spotlight
- Yes
- Audio
- Two-way audio
- Storage
- microSD (up to 512GB) or Reolink NVR
- Motion detection
- Yes
- Subscription required?
- No
- IP rating
- IP67