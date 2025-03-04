Summary The Reolink Duo 3 WiFi sells for $180 on Amazon or Reolink, with a $150 sale price.

The camera has an ultra-wide angle of view, a tough design, and IP67 weather resistance.

The camera also provides high-quality video, smart motion detection, two-way audio, and Google Assistant integration.

With a look that screams “I mean business,” the Reolink Duo 3 WiFi has an ultra-wide field of view and fantastic video quality. Aside from its annoying Ethernet setup, this is one of the best security cameras I’ve ever tested.

Reolink Duo 3 WiFi 8 / 10 $150 $180 Save $30 Featuring two 4K image sensors, this outdoor security camera brings 16MP ultra-clear visuals. With 8 spotlights and an F1.6 large aperture, it captures details in vivid colors, even at night. Pros & Cons Immense wide-angle coverage

Excellent video quality

Motion detection is spot on

Supports up to 512GB (microSD sold separately)

Works with Reolink DVR equipment Setup requires an Ethernet connection

Antennas feel flimsy

Limited top-down coverage $150 at Amazon $150 at reolink

Price and Availability

The Reolink Duo 3 WiFi sells for $180 and can be purchased through Amazon or Reolink. At the time of writing, the camera was on sale through both sites for $150.

Specifications Brand Reolink Resolution 7680 x 2160 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Ethernet App Compatibility iPhone, Android Night Vision IR + Color Power Source DC Measurements (camera) 7.68 x 4.06 x 2.20 inches Integrations Google Assistant Hub Required No Field of view 180 degrees (horizontal), 55 degrees (vertical) Spotlight Yes Audio Two-way audio Storage microSD (up to 512GB) or Reolink NVR Motion detection Yes Subscription required? No IP rating IP67 Expand

Angular Cosmetics and Ethernet-Only Setup