Summary The Reolink Altas PT Ultra offers 4K video, AI motion detection, 360-degree pan and tilt, microSD storage, an easy-to-use app and full-color night vision for easy home security.

Installation is easy, but the included screws strip easily, and the battery life may require frequent charges.

The camera works best with an optional solar panel to keep the thirsty 4K sensor running, and potential buyers should be aware that there is no zoom feature or cloud subscription available.

The security camera market is saturated, but what makes the Reolink Altas PT Ultra stand out is its easy-to-use app, 4K video, and crystal-clear night vision. It might not be groundbreaking tech but it gave me peace of mind, (almost) no headaches, and operated flawlessly.

Your changes have been saved Reolink Altas PT Ultra - 4K Solar Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

Two-way audio

Excellent features like motion tracking and full-color night vision

Option to bundle with solar panel Cons Screws included in the box strip easily

Battery life may mean multiple charges per month

Not compatible with Reolink Cloud subscription

Price and Availability

The Reolink Altas PT Ultra security camera is available to order now on Reolink's website and Amazon. The camera retails for $209.99 and is available in bundles for a higher price.

Specifications Brand Reolink Resolution 4K Connectivity Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 2.4Ghz and 5GHz App Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Night Vision Color X night vision Power Source Integrated 20,000 mAh battery Axis Control Yes; pan and tilt Operating limits Internal battery lasts up to 16 months Measurements (camera) 7 x 5.9 x 4in (178 x 151 x 102mm) Lens f=4mm, fixed Hub Required No Field of view 360-degree Field of View with Auto Tracking; 355-degree Pan and 90-degree Tilt Power 96 hours of continuous recording Colors White Spotlight LED spotlight Audio Two-way audio Storage Micro SD card slot up to 512GB Weather resistance Yes Image sensor 1/1.8-inch, 8-megapixel image sensor Lens focal length 4mm, F1.0-aperture lens Two-way speaker Yes Motion detection Motion detection for vehicles, animals, and people Subscription required? No Weight 1.88lbs (30.1oz) IP rating IP65 Expand

Good Looks and Easy-To-Install Camera Design

Cianna Garrison / How-To Geek

While I wouldn't say that the Reolink Altas PT Ultra design is technically sleek in terms of build, its overall design looks nice against a fence or home, despite how much it sticks out. This dome-style camera is solidly built and attaches to its base bracket via a recessed back that fits flush with the bracket's protrusion. When I removed it from the package, I thought, "Wow, this thing is pretty huge!"

But once I saw how it blended in well with the front of my home, I wasn't disturbed by its size. I'm thankful that Reolink stuck to a sleek white since it was easier to camouflage against my home's paint trim and stucco. That said, if I attached this to a tree or a fence, I'm unsure whether I'd love the look of it. In my opinion, it blends better sitting against a home. But it did come with a strap specifically for installing it on a tree trunk for an alternative installation option.

Inside the box was everything I needed to install the camera, plus a 6W Reolink Solar Panel 2, which you can purchase as a bundle option with the Altas PT Ultra on Reolink's website for an extra $20 when regularly priced or in a bundle on Amazon.

The installation process was relatively easy, and the instructions in both manuals (one for the camera and one for the solar panel) were well-written. That is, I didn't curse at the manual writer for giving too little information. The reason I ran into trouble was nothing to do with the camera itself—I, sadly, didn't pre-drill my holes in the wood trim far enough, so when I went to put screws in, I had trouble getting them flush.

Unfortunately for me, the screws needed to be flush to mount the camera. Remember that recessed slot and protrusion? The protrusion needs to sit inside the camera before you can drill it on, and my screws stuck out far too much for this to happen. This led to a next-day SOS to my cousin (who is much stronger than me and has far better power tools) to come and fix my mess.

I had stripped a couple of the included screws, and we both determined that the included screws weren't as high of quality as the ones he'd brought along. My advice—if you want to skip the stripped screw frustration, use higher quality screws or make sure you properly drill holes before attempting installation.

Once I mounted the solar panel and camera, I attached the 13-foot USB-C cable from the solar panel to the camera.

The camera itself has a 4mm f/1.0-aperture lens in the center, surrounded by LED lights on the top, a daylight sensor on the middle-left, a status indicator light, a microphone in the center-right, and an infrared sensor on the bottom. While other Reolink cameras, like the TrackMix WiFi, have more than one lens, the Altas PT Ultra only has one.

The bottom of the camera unit houses the power button and USB-C port for charging underneath a silicone cover, a large speaker near the middle, and a micro SD card slot (also protected with a silicone cover). The side of the camera features a sizable antenna.

High-Performance Features and Functionality

The Reolink Altas PT Ultra has plenty of features to keep me feeling safe, and I ran into very little trouble customizing the camera to my liking. Meanwhile, its rugged plastic body feels durable and has an IP65 rating, protecting it from rain and other weather conditions. It isn't fully submersible and might not work as well in an area where severe rainstorms occur regularly, so I'd recommend shielding better than you would the more waterproof security cameras.

From 4K continuous recording to its 355-degree horizontal pan and 90-degree vertical tilt, I can see everything going on in the front of my home with the Altast PT Ultra. The camera's auto-tracking and smart detection are helpful for keeping track of visitors, neighbors, package deliveries, and strangers passing by or coming up the driveway.

There are a few features I found less useful, such as the siren option, which I toggled on and then promptly toggled off in the app due to its loudness. I also left the motion detection schedule as it was for 24/7 detection (though I could've customized this to exclude particular times and days) and didn't set up a file transfer protocol (FTP) for file transfer, though the option existed in the app.

The Reolink App Is Reassuringly Good

The Reolink app (available for both Apple and Android devices, plus Windows and Mac) has a relatively simple layout and is easy to navigate. Its simple, uncluttered design makes it easy to get straight to the point—customizing my Altas PT Ultra and accessing the stream and recordings. The main page showed me my connected camera.

On the camera's page, I can access the microphone, adjust the PTZ, change the stream's resolution, take photos or videos, and access the playback library. For the first couple of days, I didn't have any way to access previous motion detection events. There are also easy-access buttons for triggering the alarm or turning on the LED spotlight.

The Altas PT Ultra is (for better or worse) incompatible with the Reolink Cloud subscriptions, which might be a negative for some people who don't want to mess around with a micro SD card or invest in a Reolink NVR (the cheapest available is $180) or Home Hub ($100 for the basic hub). However, local storage is more secure and doesn't cost a monthly fee. I installed a 512GB microSD card (the max space compatible) in the camera and could then watch any events recorded throughout the day.

The con of choosing a microSD card is that I will eventually have to pull it out to delete all the files using my computer once it's full (I can't do this in the Reolink app, though there is an option to overwrite recordings, which could save you from this tedium).