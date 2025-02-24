No matter what kind of vehicle you’re looking to purchase, reliability is easily one of the most important metrics you should look at. Making sure that the new car you buy has a good reputation can be the difference between a smooth ownership experience and a costly nightmare.

Generally, Toyota and Honda lead the pack when in the realms of reliability. We understand the appeal of driving something a little different though. While certain vehicles definitely require a little more car than others, there is a car in just about every class from other automakers that will live up to your high expectations for reliability.

We’ve found ten of the most reliable vehicles on the market that don’t feature a Honda or Toyota badge. We’ve also excluded their luxury brands, Acura and Lexus. We’ve covered just about every type of vehicle in just about every class, aiming to show you which cars sit at the top of the stack.

In compiling this article, we have cross-referenced information for vehicle reliability, maintenance, and pricing from sources like J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, RepairPal, CarEdge, and Consumer Reports to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible. Please note that we have ranked the following models based on least to most reliable.

Related This Is the Most Reliable Japanese Hybrid Crossover in 2025 This Japanese hybrid crossover stands out in 2025 with unbeatable reliability, fuel efficiency, and value, making it a top choice for buyers.

10 2025 Nissan Sentra

Reliability Score: 86/100

Nissan Front 3/4 action shot of a 2024 Nissan Sentra

Toyota and Honda seem to have the compact car segment cornered. However, there are still tons of competitive alternatives that live up to their level of reliability. The Sentra may be one of the most affordable sedans on the market right now, but you wouldn't say that after driving one.

Reliability

Every Sentra makes use of the same two-liter four-cylinder engine for 2025, which is a good thing because it has proven to be quite sturdy. With cars like this, Nissan is beginning to rebuild their reputation after the fiasco that their CVTs caused a couple of years back.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $491 (RepairPal)

$491 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $5,733 (CarEdge)

$5,733 (CarEdge) Recalls: 0

0 Worst Sentra Year To Buy Used: 2013

9 2025 Hyundai Elantra

Reliability Score: 86/100

Hyundai Front 3/4 shot of a 2024 Hyundai Elantra

Another compact car that takes the fight to the Japanese giants is the Hyundai Elantra. The Korean brand has clearly taken on a strategy of offering value above all else, something that the Elantra does quite easily. It is practical, comfortable, and looks extremely good.

Reliability

If you're looking for the most reliable version of the Elantra, non-hybrid models equipped with the base two-liter four-cylinder engine are the way to go. The proven turbocharged 1.6-liter is also a good choice. Maintenance costs for these cars is about average for the segment as well.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $452 (RepairPal)

$452 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $6,098 (CarEdge)

$6,098 (CarEdge) Recalls: 0

0 Worst Elantra Year To Buy Used: 2013

8 2025 Chevrolet Blazer

Reliability Score: 88/100

Chevrolet Front 3/4 action shot of a 2025 Chevrolet Blazer

While not as rough and tumble as the Blazers of old, the new Chevy offers a lot of value in the mid-size segment. It offers styling that is clearly inspired by the Camaro, attempting to attract a similar clientele. However, it struggles to stand out in a segment crowded with fantastic options.

Reliability

In the Blazer you'll either find a two-liter turbocharged inline-four or a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V-6. In terms of reliability, the latter is going to be your best bet. It has a fantastic track record, being used in a number of different products in GM's wheelhouse, with very few long term issues.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $431 (RepairPal)

$431 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $9,124 (CarEdge)

$9,124 (CarEdge) Recalls: 1

1 Worst Blazer Year To Buy Used: 2019

7 2025 Chevrolet Corvette

Reliability Score: 88/100

Chevrolet Front 3/4 action shot of a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

If you're looking for a dedicated sports car, then chances are the Corvette has already caught your eye. This Chevy delivers performance akin to high-dollar supercars at a fraction of the price. The C8 generation also has an excellent track record when it comes to long-term reliability.

Reliability

The Corvette comes in a number of different shapes and sizes, with different outputs as you climb the trim ladder. While every engine is considered to be well-above average in the reliability department, be aware that they require a more watchful eye when it comes to maintenance.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $737 (RepairPal)

$737 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $8,223 (CarEdge)

$8,223 (CarEdge) Recalls: 1

1 Worst Corvette Year To Buy Used: 2017

6 2025 Ford Bronco Sport

Reliability Score: 88/100