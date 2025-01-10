Apple has begun selling the refurbished iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the European Union (EU) after bringing the refurbished iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to Europe earlier.

The refurbished iPhone 15 Pros are available through the online Apple store in several EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. These devices are sold at a 15% discount compared to brand-new models. This is a good opportunity to buy an iPhone Pro at a discount without paying more for the latest and greatest model. Interestingly, no refurbished iPhone 15 models were available from Apple in the United States at publication time.

Buying refurbished Apple products can save you money. Don't worry, all refurbished iPhones are as good as new. These are either units customers returned to Apple (or carriers) or little-used display devices from retail stores. They're thoroughly cleaned, have a new battery and outer shell, and ship with a charging cable in a white box instead of the original packaging. Plus, they're unlocked for use with any wireless operator and come with a new 1-year warranty. You can even upgrade your warranty to AppleCare+ within 60 days of the purchase.

To confirm if you have a refurbished iPhone, check if its model number in the Settings app has the letter F. This is the first time Apple has offered refurbished iPhone 15 models since the lineup's September 2023 debut. The company pulled the iPhone 15 Pros when it released the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max the following year.

Since then, you've only been able to purchase them through the Apple Refurbished Store and third-party retailers that still have them in stock. And when the iPhone 17 family releases in September 2025, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will succeed the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus counterparts as the new entry-level Apple phones.

Source: MacRumors