Reports have surged about fake violation notices, parking tickets, and other fraudulent reminders sent via email or text by scammers impersonating local authorities, prompting warnings from officials. If you drive or just want to warn others, here's what you need to know.

Drivers Warned Against Text Scams

There are a number of ways that scammers operate to achieve their manipulative goals, and one of those is sending fake violation tickets to deceive you into paying or giving out your personal information. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report 2023, social engineering attacks, particularly phishing, have been rising in the last few years and don't seem to be going down anytime soon.

Fake violation notices, parking tickets, and unpaid tolls are all examples of social engineering scams. In this particular scam, the scammer impersonates a traffic authority and sends emails or text messages to a driver.

The scammers use fear and urgency tactics to manipulate you into taking action, such as clicking a malicious link or providing your personal details, all while making you think that it’s a legitimate process.

As with most types of scams, the best way to protect yourself from these scammers is by being informed.

How the Scam Works

It all starts with a message that you have an unpaid fine ticket, reminder, or parking violation. For many victims, their first reaction is to open the link that’s included in the message, either through email or text. Out of fear that the amount they owe may accumulate, or that their license may be suspended (depending on your local driving laws), they may immediately pay and provide their personally identifiable information (PII).

However, you can't blame the victim—maybe you'd have jumped the gun and paid the "fine" immediately, having no idea that it was a scam. These scams are sophisticated enough to deceive many people who don’t want to have a stain on their record. The scammers exploit human nature to get what they want.

Spotting a Fake Ticket Scam

Not everyone has a keen eye for spotting that something is off, including a text (also known as smishing) or an email phishing scam. The scammers unknowingly leave little crumbs in their work that allow you to detect their means of deception. The scammers usually ask for some sort of payment, either by sending you a link to a fake online portal to pay via a credit or debit card or with gift cards. However, scammers are also adapting to trends and some may request cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, as a means of payment. This way, it’s harder to trace and recover.

No official authority will ever request payment through untraceable methods like gift cards or cryptocurrency for fines or violations. Be mindful of spelling and grammar errors in the text or email message, as these mistakes highlight that you are being scammed. However, this doesn't always guarantee that the message isn't a scam, as some scammers go to great lengths to ensure the message looks as legitimate as possible.

When it comes to websites, some scammers may use misspelled versions of official websites to look legitimate, especially if you miss subtle errors. For example, scammers may use a URL like https://www.fineticketss.com instead of https://www.finetickets.com. Notice the difference? You can also test a suspicious link before clicking it.

It's important to note that legitimate communication from official authorities usually comes with a reference number that you can call directly to confirm (you can find the official number on your local authority's website).

Official government websites always end with .gov or a specific local domain (e.g., .ca.us, .gov.uk).

What to Do if You Receive a Fake Ticket

One of the most important steps you can take if you receive a suspicious text is to never click on any link. Suspicious links can direct you to a malicious website that has the potential to steal your sensitive information or install malware on your computer, which can even compromise your device.

You can also report the message to your email or phone by "reporting it as spam". As long as you take precautions, you’ll be on the safe side. You won’t have to worry about getting duped by a scammer just by a text they send. There are other steps you can take when you receive a phishing email.

If you aren't sure, you can always find the official support number of your local authority on their website and call to confirm. It's better to be safe than sorry.

Protecting Yourself From Fake Ticket Scams

An email extension used by official authorities typically uses a ".gov" extension (e.g, "@state.gov" or "@cityname.gov"), not general-sounding ones like @ticketfinesauthority.com, so be wary of any messages sent by non-official email addresses.

You can also protect yourself from fake ticket fines by saving the contact details of your local authority, including contact numbers and email addresses. This way, you’ll have it saved on your phone and can confirm the authenticity of these scam messages straight away. That being said, hackers and scammers can also spoof an official government email address, which means that they can potentially impersonate a local authority or a government official. Fortunately, there are some ways you can detect email spoofing.

It’s a good idea to clear all your browser’s cache and cookies from time to time to enhance your overall privacy. You can also check all your saved credit card numbers on Google Chrome, to make sure you avoid autofilling your sensitive information, including passwords and credit card information. If your device ever gets compromised, your data could be stolen.

Additionally, it's important to frequently change passwords (make sure they’re complex passwords) and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for all the different accounts you have. If you’ve been scammed previously, be aware of recovery-based scams, where a scammer may contact you to recover your lost funds for a "fee".

It's important you stay vigilant and informed on common scams, as scammers are continuously finding new ways to refine their techniques (some are even using AI) to trick you into giving out your money and personal information.

What to Do If You Paid a Fake Ticket Fine

Perhaps out of fear or panic, you end up paying the scammers, and then you realize it's a mistake. Don’t be too hard on yourself. You can contact your bank right away or your payment processor to cancel the payment and secure your account moving forward. However, it’s important to bear in mind there’s no guarantee your funds can be recovered, especially for those payments made through wire transfers or cryptocurrency. I also recommend reporting the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) so they can track the fraud patterns and carry out relevant investigations.

If you end up clicking on a suspicious link and are worried about potential malware being installed on your computer, there are a few ways you can find out if you have a virus or not.

Vigilance is key here. Without it, you risk falling victim to these scams and may even get tricked into scamming yourself. The more informed you are on emerging scams and what to watch out for, you'll be able to spot a suspicious text or email immediately. You can apply the knowledge you learned here to any type of scam, as scammers tend to use similar tactics for other types of scams as well.

This type of scam can be convincing to a lot of people, but that doesn't have to include you or your social circle. Keep educating yourself and informing others, so you can stay safe and secure.