Both Sony and Microsoft have now produced flagship gaming consoles with no optical disc drive, though in Sony's case you still have the option to add one later. It might seem like a good idea to save some money and skip the drive, but if you do there's a good chance you'll end up regretting it at some point.

You might say that you never use the drive in your console, so why pay for one? Well, as I'll explain below, buying a console with a drive will likely save you more money than the cost of leaving it out, even if you rarely use it.

5 You're Saving Very Little Money

In the case of the Xbox Series X and Series X Digital Edition, the usual price difference is $50. Likewise, the cost of the disc drive for a PlayStation 5 Slim or Pro is about $80. That's not small change, but considering that video games cost between $60 and $100, it's not that much money in the context of the hobby as a whole.

This matters, because if buying a console with a drive saves you more than the price of the drive itself, then the argument that you're saving some cash by skipping the drive falls flat. In fact, you are then paying more than you need to for the privilege of having fewer features on your console.

Of course, that begs the question of how that little drive is going to pay for itself, so let's get right into that.