The Moon has fascinated us for as long as humans have existed as a species, and in the 20th century we finally set foot upon its surface. However, since then we haven't been in a hurry to go back.

That's changing, and with renewed interest in our one and only Moon, comes the revival of the moonbase idea. Why would we want a permanent facility on the Moon? I can give you at least five reasons it's worth it.

5 New Possibilities in Astronomy

There's a reason we have to shoot telescopes into space and that's mainly that while Earth's atmosphere is awesome at keeping us alive, it's terrible if you want to see what's out there in the universe.

While space-borne telescopes are a good way to get around this, there's ultimately a limit to how big and powerful you can make them. The Moon, on the other hand, has no atmosphere, it has only one-sixth the gravity of Earth, and offers endless options when it comes to views of our universe.

In theory, you could build enormous observatories on the Moon and see further and more clearly than ever before. It's not just optical telescopes that would have a better time on the Moon, radio telescopes on the far side of the Moon would be shielded from electromagnetic interference from Earth. For example, there's a NASA proposal to build a large radio telescope in a lunar crater on the far side of the Moon.