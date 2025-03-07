What if you could have an AI assistant tailored specifically to your needs? Imagine a version of ChatGPT that always remembers your specific preferences, knows everything about your favorite hobbies, or can adopt a unique personality for specific interactions? That's exactly what custom GPTs allow you to do.

9 Personalization

One of the most obvious benefits of creating your own custom GPTs is that it allows you to personalize ChatGPT however you want. You can use custom instructions to change how ChatGPT behaves as a whole, but you might want it to act in different ways for different tasks.

Lucas Gouveia / Jason Montoya / How-To Geek

For example, having ChatGPT always talk like The Stranger from The Big Lebowski might soon become pretty tedious. However, you might want to create a custom GPT that you use to talk through problems and ideas that responds in a specific way. A custom GPT can behave exactly as you want it to, without affecting the rest of ChatGPT's responses.

You can also give a custom GPT information about your interests, your industry, your location, and more. That helps to make the responses more appropriate to you. You might not want this information to be used in your daily interactions, but by including it in a custom GPT, you can get much more personalized responses.

8 Saving Time on Repetitive Tasks

If there are things that you find yourself doing using ChatGPT on a regular basis, then creating a custom GPT may save you a lot of time. You can set up a custom GPT with very specific instructions, so that when you want to achieve a goal, you just need to open that GPT and start typing. There's no need for you to have to keep entering the same prompt each time explaining to ChatGPT what you want it to do.

For example, I use ChatGPT to search for How-To Geek articles on specific subjects. The natural language processing helps to bring up results that are often missed when searching in other ways.

Lucas Gouveia/How-To Geek | LookerStudio/Shutterstock

It quickly became tiresome having to explain that I wanted ChatGPT to search only How-To Geek for articles that matched a specific topic and to explain how I wanted the results formatted. Instead, I created a custom GPT with instructions to do exactly that. Now all I do is open the GPT, enter a topic, and the results come straight up.

7 Individualized Learning

ChatGPT can be a versatile learning tool. Whether you want to improve your language skills, learn to code from scratch, or learn about the capital cities of every country in the world, you can use ChatGPT to help.

The beauty of creating a custom GPT is that you can use it to tailor what you learn to your skill level and current progress. If you ask ChatGPT to test you on world capitals, for example, it might ask you some easy questions that you already know the answers to.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Stock-Asso / Shutterstock

A custom GPT lets you explain what you want to learn, where you're starting from, and what areas are your strengths or weaknesses. By including this information, you don't need to start from scratch each time you want to learn something new.

For example, you could create a custom GPT and give it a list of the world capitals you're already confident in. You can then ask it to test you on the ones that aren’t on that list, but to occasionally throw in one from the list to make sure that you don't forget them. Your custom GPT will then help you to learn the capitals you don't know while reinforcing those you do.