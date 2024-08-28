While a selfie stick can improve your photography or vlogging experience, it’s not for everyone. The potential drawbacks, such as drawing unwanted attention and risking your phone's safety, can sometimes outweigh the benefits. If you’re considering buying a selfie stick, here are some reasons that might make you think twice.

1 You Want to Travel Light

Every ounce matters when you’re on the move. While a selfie stick isn’t heavy, it can add unnecessary weight to your gear. Also, it takes up space in your bag, which could be used for something more essential. Some selfie sticks might not fit well in your bag or could get damaged during travel, adding another thing to stress about.

Jason Montoya / How-To Geek

So, if you’re considering getting a selfie stick for travel, weigh whether it might cause more trouble than enhancing your selfie-taking technique.

2 You Don’t Like Drawing the Public’s Attention

Using a selfie stick can make you the center of attention, and not always in a good way. When I used to take selfies in crowded areas, I often felt like everyone was staring at me. The wide reach of the stick can unintentionally include others in the frame, which some people might not appreciate.

As an introvert, I didn’t enjoy the unwanted attention. If you also feel uneasy with people staring at you, you probably won't want to use a selfie stick in public places.

3 You Want to Savor the Moment

I believe the best memories come from fully experiencing the moment, not just capturing it with a camera. But when I have my selfie stick with me, I find it harder to truly enjoy the moment. Instead of taking in the beautiful view, the company of friends, or the moment itself, I’m often preoccupied with getting the perfect shot.

I spend more time setting up the selfie stick than engaging with my friends or my environment. So, a selfie stick might not be the best travel companion if you want to savor the moment fully.

4 You Don’t Want to Risk Your Phone

I don’t trust a selfie stick with my phone. Cheaper selfie stick models often have poorly designed mounts that don’t hold the phone securely. In windy conditions, a sudden gust can dislodge your phone from that loose grip. Even accidentally bumping into someone in a crowded space could put your phone at risk of falling and getting damaged.

Considering these risks, I believe it’s safer to take selfies by holding your phone in your hand. That’s another reason to avoid using a selfie stick.

5 You Rarely Take Selfies

Investing in a selfie stick doesn’t make much sense if you rarely take selfies or aren't a habitual vlogger. If you occasionally take selfies and find that using your phone’s timer, propping it up on a stable surface, or asking someone else to take the picture works just fine, then you don't need to spend money on a selfie stick.

If your selfie stick is just going to collect dust in the basement, I’d recommend investing in an alternative that you’ll actually use.

6 You Can Get a Better Alternative

If you already have better alternatives like a tripod, gimbal, or GorillaPod, buying a selfie stick is unnecessary, as these options are much better. A tripod offers better stability and is easy to set up, while a gimbal is excellent for video recording, though it comes at a higher price. Likewise, you can attach a GorillaPod to various surfaces and take creative shots.

Joby GorillaPod $70 $100 Save $30 An inexpensive, compact tripod stand for cameras and large phones. $70 at amazon See at adorama

If your main goal is to fit everyone in the frame, a wide-angle lens attachment for your smartphone can do the job. Check out our list of the best tripods and smartphone gimbals if you've decided to go for one of these alternatives instead of a selfie stick.

A selfie stick can be a fun gadget, but it often draws public attention, puts your phone at risk, adds weight to your luggage, and distracts you from the moment. So, if you rarely take selfies or already have a better alternative for vlogging or photography, it might not be worth the investment.