Thrilled. Perhaps that’s exactly how you also felt back when you were unboxing the brand-new AirPods in 2016. At that time, it was Apple’s latest innovation that had just hit the market. I was itching to get my hands on them. But my enthusiasm has waned.

7 The Hype and Waning Convenience

These white, sleek earbuds guaranteed a truly wireless audio experience, and I was enamored instantly. The AirPods became my constant companion, be it during workouts, commutes, or even at work. But as the years went by, the cracks started to show.

The thing that got me into buying AirPods back then was the appeal of convenience. No wires. As long as you have a Bluetooth connection, it'll work. But I must admit, it became a cultural phenomenon when it came out on the market. Although some didn’t like the design, its popularity still soared down the road due to its blend of functionality and fashion, becoming somewhat of a status symbol.

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

6 The Battery Life Letdown

I did notice a significant decrease in performance quality after two years of regular use. Five hours of listening to music, while connected to my smartphone, had dwindled to barely two hours. It kind of frustrated me, as I had expected Apple products to provide top-notch quality for their products.

Lithium-ion batteries do have a finite lifespan, which was the heart of AirPods (some products using lithium-ion batteries have even exploded). Am I asking for too much? Does Apple expect me to always bring a power bank everywhere I go? Well, that’s pretty inconvenient, to say the least.

I found out that other people had also experienced similar incidents as well. But sadly, no matter how much I want to replace the battery, AirPods are not designed to be serviced by you, and trying to replace AirPods batteries can damage the device itself.

Although limited, Apple still offers a battery service program for AirPods. It costs $49 for the service fee per AirPod with a significantly degraded battery. For AirPods Max, higher fees apply, which is $79 per AirPod. For me, I'd rather buy a new pair of earbuds for that price.

On the other hand, Apple offers a battery service program for a fee, but it’ll be at no cost if you’re covered with AppleCare+ and that the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity. As someone who no longer has AppleCare+, it was a dead end.

5 AirPods Replacement Costs Aren't Cheap

If your AirPods were damaged or broken upon receipt, Apple’s standard policy will cover the defect within its one-year limited warranty, but you'll need to present proof of purchase. However, for unexpected damages, the company’s AppleCare+ will service the product for a fee, although the exact amount varies, so it’s advisable to check Apple’s official website for the most up-to-date price.

Unexpected damages include and are not limited to, damage from impact if you accidentally damage internal components from drops or step on the AirPods or its case. This also includes any electrical issues from using incompatible chargers or power banks, or any other internal electrical malfunctions not covered by the standard warranty.

The standard warranty is only available for the first year of owning your AirPods and mainly just covers manufacturing defects inside the AirPods itself, and no issues caused by you are covered under this warranty. You'll have to buy AppleCare+ to get coverage for accidental damage. But what if you don't have that? Once again, prices vary if the product is out of warranty, depending on the model as well.

For $69, you will only get a single AirPod or its case, not a pair. This is for the 1st and 2nd generations, or $89 3rd generation AirPods, both out of warranty. However, if you are affected by specific issues when using your AirPods, you may be able to get them replaced for free.

4 The Struggle for a Comfortable Fit

I can’t blame Apple for this solely, as human ear structure and sizes vary from person to person, and Apple does offer different silicone tip sizes for the AirPods Pro to help you have a more comfortable fit and keep them in place. However, I have experienced some discomfort over the years while using these for a couple of hours.

The discomfort sometimes continued for a few days. It fell off at times as well. I did struggle with the nuisances of my AirPods, but I had to continue to use them. They weren't cheap, after all.

3 Good Quality, But Not the Best for the Price

In fairness to AirPods, I can say that they do have satisfactory and decent audio quality. However, compared to products that are in the same price area, some are noticeably a much better choice when it comes to overall performance and design, even with more features such as noise cancelation.

Although AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are equipped with the active noise-canceling (ANC) feature, earlier versions don’t have this. Along with its reduced battery life, this makes earlier models of AirPods a poor choice for many users, despite their iconic status. The latter can sometimes confuse your buying decisions. Though I can't deny that Apple means quality, it doesn't really get you much bang for your buck compared to cheaper brands.

2 The Truth About AirPods Hygiene (You've Been Warned)

You may want to prepare your stomach for this one, as it may get unpleasant. So, AirPods sit in your ears all day long. I can only think about the earwax, sweat, and dirt that collect on them over time. In addition to that, mine kept falling out, and I kept putting them back in. Yes, it's pretty gross now that I think about it.

If you still enjoy using your AirPods, you'll need to remember to clean them, and some AirPods (like the AirPods Pro) do have removable ear tips that can be removed and cleaned.

Just make sure they're dry before reattaching them—you don't want to create a breeding ground for all those bacteria. Writing about this now, I may switch to a good quality over-the-ear headphones instead for longer periods of use.

1 They Aren't Even Waterproof

I admit that AirPods have some sleekness and convenience to them. But with all electronic gadgets, one of the important things I look for is durability. Are these strong enough to withstand when falling off, banged on, or thrown out of anger? It's normal that regular use will eventually cause some scratches and wear and tear, that’s just life. But can these survive getting regularly sweated up at the gym or even submerged in water if they fall out at an inopportune moment?

Certain AirPods models, like the third-generation and Pro, all have IPX4 ratings, meaning that they can withstand minor splashes of water, but not fully submerged or exposed to heavy water flow. This is why Apple strongly advises the use of AirPods in environments with significant water exposure or high-velocity water. So, no AirPods are actually waterproof.

For me, AirPods aren't just worth buying anymore. There are so many new models you can choose from instead, with more advanced features like active noise cancelation, on-ear controls, and Bluetooth multipoint (connecting to two devices simultaneously) at a lower price point.

AirPods were nice initially, but maybe I just expected too much from them. Check out our best wireless earbuds, and best wired earbuds to see what the alternatives are.