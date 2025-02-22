There's a reason why we love headphones: excellent sound quality, portability, and noise-canceling. However, despite all their merits, they can't replace speakers in certain situations. Simply put, you need both for a complete sound experience.

1 There’s No Replacement for Displacement

Volume is one of the key limitations of headphones. While a headphone amplifier can boost the volume of wired headphones, you'll eventually hit a point where either the drivers distort, or your ears start hurting from the extreme volume levels.

Now compare this to speakers. Speakers have significantly larger drivers (woofers typically range from six to eight inches) and an enclosure (cabinet) that focuses and boosts the volume even further. They can get very loud without distorting. Plus, most PC speakers have a built-in amplifier and plug into a separate power source, ensuring they get all the juice they need.

I like to listen to loud music occasionally, and I feel more comfortable and safer doing that on my speakers than on headphones. With speakers placed a few feet away from me, the sound fills the room, allowing me to remain aware of the overall loudness levels.

I don't get that safety net with headphones that sit directly on my ears. The sound pressure level can get much higher without me noticing; there's no air to soften the harsh effects of high-pitched sounds, and without spatial awareness, I can't tell how loud my music actually is.

2 Enough Bass to Make the Room Shake

While the entire audible frequency spectrum contributes to the overall listening experience, I think that bass is the most important, but then I'm biased as a bass player. Whether it's a captivating bassline, the deep thud of a bass drum, or a massive explosion in a movie, bass tends to steal the spotlight. A good bass response is particularly important in genres like rap.

Now, while headphones with an excellent bass response exist, you just can't get the real, complete bass experience on them. Bass is a low, powerful frequency range, and it requires a significant amount of air movement to reproduce faithfully. This type of sound isn't only something you just hear—it's something you feel physically.

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

You know that sensation when you feel the bass rumbling in your chest at a concert? That's all thanks to large, powerful subwoofers—your chest resonates in response to the loud bass. It's an integral part of the overall concert experience, and you can easily replicate it at home with a good subwoofer.

A good subwoofer might even be able to reproduce infrasound, <20Hz sound waves that you can't hear but feel. Infrasound creates an uneasy feeling, so it's sometimes used in some horror movies. Imagine how immersive horror movies could get with a subwoofer that can get down to 16Hz, like the SVS PB-2000 Pro Subwoofer when placed against your couch!

3 Movies Are Not the Same

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | PrasitRodphan / Shutterstock-Pixelsquid / Shutterstock

I usually watch movies on my TV or computer, so I was surprised to learn that some people use their headphones when watching movies on their phones. I've only tried this once—the poor comfort aside, it felt strange.

Sure, it makes sense if you're traveling or don't want to disturb your housemates, but I wouldn't go out of my way to use headphones. Speakers are simply the better option.

Whether you're using soundbars, full home theater, or a cheaper alternative like a couple of regular bookshelf speakers, they all provide a more enjoyable movie-watching experience. Speakers create a more natural soundstage, not to mention that they're infinitely more comfortable to use.

With a surround sound setup, movies really are something else. Dialogue, action, music, and other little nuggets of clever sound engineering all blend together seamlessly. Most importantly, you can enjoy this special experience with others.

4 Speakers Don’t Cause Fatigue

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

There's no such thing as an all-day pair of headphones. At least, I haven't found one that fits the bill. As comfortable as my Sennheiser HD 599s are, I still feel relieved when I finally take them off my head after a few hours. In summer, even an hour of continuous headphone use demands a short break.

Headphones apply constant pressure on (or in) your ears, which isn't comfortable. Plus, your skin gets limited airflow, and if you have sensitive skin like me, you'll have to deal with irritations. Some headphones are better than others in this regard, but the sound itself can get tiring.

Speakers, on the other hand, don't usually have these issues. I use my speaker to listen to music for over eight hours a day, and the only thing I get tired of is my music selection, not the speakers or the sound itself. Speakers distribute sound throughout your room, so while you're not getting that laser-focused sound experience like with headphones, you are getting a more natural listening experience that won't tire you out.