Key Takeaways Snap Tap allows for quick and seamless key input transitions in FPS games, giving players a competitive edge.

Valve has banned Snap Tap in Counter-Strike 2 due to cheating accusations, causing controversy among players.

The debate over Snap Tap highlights the ongoing trend of hardware advancements giving gamers an advantage in PvP games.

Gamers are a resourceful bunch; we're always on the lookout for clever ways to improve our in-game performance. One such way that has caused a stir on the web lately is Razer's latest keyboard feature called Snap Tap, which some are outright labeling as cheating.

What Is Razer Snap Tap?

Razer Snap Tap is a mode that allows your keyboard to register the latest keystroke without releasing the previous one. For instance, if you're holding the A key to move to the left and then press D to move right without releasing A on a standard keyboard, your character will stand still. One direction essentially cancels the other.

With Snap Tap enabled, if you hold A and then press D without releasing the A key, your character will move to the right, as if you already released the A key. The feature is primarily designed for FPS games, where the ability to move quickly provides a competitive edge. You can enable Snap Tap on Razer Huntsman v3 Pro keyboards. Wooting has followed Razer's footsteps by implementing similar technology that they call "SOCD."

The cheating accusations about this technology primarily come from Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant players because Snap Tap provides an advantage. Traditionally, "strafing" (the ability to move left and right while maintaining accuracy by briefly standing still) requires a lot of skill to execute perfectly on a normal keyboard. With Snap Tap enabled, the average player can easily execute a perfect counter strafe, with no skill required.

Valve has now taken a stance against Snap Tap by banning the feature, resulting in players who use it getting automatically kicked from Counter-Strike 2 matches. Most players are happy about this change, but have noted that the game still has a massive issue with "real" cheaters who use "spinbots" and similar cheats. Also, their anti-Spin Tap has resulted in plenty of skilled players getting kicked for executing perfect counter strafes.