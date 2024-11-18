Razer just unveiled a 14-port USB 4 dock that can accommodate all of your high-speed peripherals. It offers a wide selection of USB inputs, 4K 120Hz dual-display output, and 100-watt passthrough charging.

This compact USB 4 Dock has a meter-long upstream USB 4 Type-C input cable with 40Gbps throughput. It has eight times the capacity of USB 3.0 docking stations, making it an ideal option for streamers, gamers, enthusiasts, or anyone who needs a lot of modern, high-speed inputs.

For a total docking solution, you get three USB-C ports and four USB Type-A ports. They’re all USB 3.2 Gen 2, except two Type-A Gen 1 connections. Interestingly, Razer placed one of these USB-A ports on the side of the docking station to isolate 2.4GHz dongles or other wireless accessories from potential radio interference.

Razer

The type C ports are USB 3.2 Gen 2 all around—one of them delivers 100 watts of power for charging your laptop and other devices, and another offers 20-watt passthrough for tablets, phones, or portable monitors.

Each of the dock's USB-C ports supports DisplayPort Alt Mode video output, though there are also two dedicated video ports—HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. You can run two monitors at a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, though the DisplayPort outputs are capable of running at 1080p 240Hz.

For network connectivity, the Razer USB 4 Dock gives you a Gigabit Ethernet port. For audio, there's a 3.5mm jack with headphone and microphone functionality. There are also SD card and microSD ports, each with UHS-II speeds of 312MBps.

You can pick up the Razer USB 4 Dock today for $229. It has a nice aluminum finish available in black and silver, accented with the signature Razer green. Note that although this dock is designed for Windows PC gamers, it does support macOS.

Source: Razer