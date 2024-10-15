Razer has rolled out a new firmware update for its Kishi Ultra mobile gaming controller, bringing a host of new features, faster performance and better responsiveness.

The Razer Kishi Ultra works with your smartphone or iPad mini, bringing full-sized ergonomics to gaming on the go. The latest firmware update improves controller performance and responsiveness, which you'll appreciate when playing shooters. But that's just cracking the surface. The refreshed software brings new features like trigger customization, enhanced haptics, compatibility with Apple's Macs in wired mode, Rapid Trigger Mode, etc.

You can adjust the trigger range and sensitivity of the analog buttons to your liking for precise control in racing or flight games. "Players can fine-tune how far you need to press your triggers before they register and adjust the endpoint for maximum actuation," Razer notes. Another feature the new firmware enables is the ability to make the analog triggers work like digital triggers. This is important in first-person shooters, fighting titles, and other fast-paced action games where split seconds make a difference.

Rapid Trigger Mode from Razer's Huntsman V3 Pro line of keyboards for pro gaming and esports has leaped to your Kishi Ultra with the new firmware. Rebranded as Sensa HD Haptic Rapid Trigger, this feature allows you to "release and pull the trigger much faster than is physically possible on standard triggers." The trick is simple: The moment you release the trigger after the actuation point you define, the trigger resets to zero, so you can instantly pull it again without returning to the neutral position.

Razer's Sensa HD technology augments each trigger pull with haptic feedback. The update also improves the texture and responsiveness of these vibrations. Android-specific updates include Sensa Audio Haptics in almost any game, enhanced and more immediate haptic responses, and support for the Razer Freyja HD Haptic Gaming Cushion. Oh, and your Kishi Ultra now works with Mac computers over USB.

You can update the firmware powering your Kishi Ultra through the Razer Nexus app for iPhone and Android. Connect the controller to your iPhone or Android phone and fire up the app to see an update prompt. We found the Kishi Ultra to be a great option for a mobile gaming controller in our review.

