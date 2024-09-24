Razer is expanding its Snap Tap feature to a broader range of devices. Originally launched with the Huntsman V3 Pro keyboards, Snap Tap is now available for all Razer keyboards and Razer Blade laptops that support the Razer Synapse 4 configuration tool.

Snap Tap enables near-instant directional changes in games. It prioritizes the most recent key press between two selected keys, even if the previous key hasn’t been fully released. This allows for rapid movement adjustments, which can be crucial when counter-strafing in fast-paced shooters. Snap Tap is disabled by default but can be toggled from the Razer Synapse 4 software.

Razer

A full list of Synapse 4-compatible products is available on the Razer website. Some of these products date back to 2014, so even if you're using an old keyboard or laptop, you should check for compatibility. To activate the feature, download the latest version of Razer Synapse 4, navigate to the "Customize" tab, and toggle Snap Tap (you'll find this option in the "Actuation" tab if you're using a Huntsman V3 Pro).

Features like Snap Tap will grow more popular over time; in fact, other keyboard makers, like Wooting, have added similar functionality to new keyboards. However, some gamers say that Snap Tap provides an unfair advantage in Counter Strike and other fast-paced shooters. Snap Tap has already been banned in some competitive gaming circles and is routinely criticized for its ability to "remove human error" in games. And newer titles that account for Snap Tap during development may use movement animations or other tricks to reduce the feature's competitive edge.

For its part, Razer insists that Snap Tap is "poised to become yet another Razer benchmark the industry will follow." It's simply the latest example of the "Razer Advantage," sort of like a mouse with a high polling rate. Whether this is true remains to be seen.

Source: Razer