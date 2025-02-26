Razer has a lot of brand recognition in the PC gaming space, and it makes some of the most popular models of gaming laptops out there. Now, Razer has announced the new Razer Blade 18, which is now available for pre-order alongside the company's previously announced Razer Blade 16.

Razer has announced its latest flagship gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 18 (2025), alongside the availability of the previously revealed Blade 16 (2025). The Razer Blade 18 is the company's most powerful, and capable, laptop to date. It features a pretty cool (and huge) 18-inch display that can switch between two modes: a UHD+ (3840x2400) resolution at 240Hz for visually demanding tasks and a FHD+ (1920x1200) resolution at a mind-bending 440Hz for competitive gaming—there's an ongoing argument whether refresh rates this high matter for anyone but pro gamers, but it's pretty cool nonetheless. The display itself also boasts a 3.0ms response time, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and is Calman Verified for color accuracy.

In the internals department, we have NVIDIA's RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, with Razer claiming to have maximized the Total Graphics Power (TGP) available within the slim chassis. In the CPU department, we have the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, a 24-core, 24-thread chip capable of boosting up to 5.4GHz. So this is probably as good as an Intel-powered gaming laptop can get in 2025.

The laptop has a large vapor chamber and a three-fan system with exceptionally thin exhaust fins. This is important, since the laptop still manages to keep a relatively thin and light profile despite the specs—the laptop's chassis is just 21.99mm (approximately 0.86 inches) at its thinnest point. These kinds of laptops with these specifications tend to be massively thick, so this is pretty good all in all. The chassis itself is constructed from a single block of T6 aluminum, with a sand-blasted texture and an anodized matte finish designed to resist fingerprints.

In the connectivity department, we have two Thunderbolt ports (one Thunderbolt 5, one Thunderbolt 4), Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.4, and Gigabit LAN providing a wide range of connection options. We also have a six-speaker system with THX Spatial Audio and pre-tuned profiles. And if you need to join a meeting, there's a 5MP camera with Windows Hello support and a privacy shutter, along with a dual-microphone array. The keyboard here also promises an increased travel distance (35% more than the previous Blade 18) and a 63g actuation force. It also includes a 10-key numeric keypad and per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

This is being announced as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Razer Blade 16. That laptop was announced during CES 2025, and we know most things about it already. But in case you need a recap, the laptop features up to an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU (with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM) and up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. It also has a 240Hz OLED display with Calman Verified color profiles and a rapid 0.2ms response time, and has the honor of being Razer's thinnest laptop over the Blade 18, measuring just 0.59 inches at its thinnest point.

Pre-orders for both models are now open. Both laptops come with a 2-year battery warranty, and optional RazerCare coverage extends this by up to three years in select regions. Razer is offering limited-time pre-order bonuses exclusively through Razer.com and RazerStores. Blade 16 pre-orders include an X-Ray Razer Skin and a USB-C Dock, while Blade 18 pre-orders include an X-Ray Razer Skin and a Laptop Stand Chroma. Make sure to check it out on Razer's online store.

Source: Razer