Razer sells a lot of PC gaming computers and accessories, and the Razer Blade series has been one of the best gaming laptops for years, especially for anyone wanting a sleek computer. Now, Razer has just announced the latest iteration of the Razer Blade 16, and it looks great.

The Razer Blade 16 boasts a significantly thinner design and powerful new components. One of the selling points Razer is touting here is the laptop's thinness—measuring in at just 0.59 inches thick, the Blade 16 is Razer's thinnest gaming laptop to date, marking a 32% reduction in thickness compared to the previous generation.

Despite its slim profile, the laptop doesn't skimp on performance. It features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, and while we don't have actual numbers or a specsheet, this already tells us that this is a premium gaming laptop by definition. Razer didn't announce which GPU it packed, but Razer Blade laptops tend to feature NVIDIA GPUs, so we should also see one here.

The Blade 16 is equipped with a 16-inch QHD+ OLED display that offers a 240Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate, combined with an ultra-low 0.2 ms response time, should make this an excellent laptop for all kinds of fast-paced games.

Beyond its core specs, the Blade 16 includes a redesigned keyboard with an improved 1.5mm travel, providing 50% more travel and a more comfortable typing experience. The laptop's construction remains premium, featuring a unibody chassis that Razer says is precision-milled from a single block of aluminum and anodized for enhanced durability. To manage the heat generated by its powerful components, the Blade 16 utilizes a bespoke vapor chamber cooling solution, ensuring optimal performance within its ultra-thin form factor.

The Razer Blade 16 will be available over the coming weeks, so you should keep an eye out on Razer's website if you want to buy one.

Source: Razer