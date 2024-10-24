Razer has released a new multi-platform gaming headset, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma. Apparently, this should offer a more "visually immersive" experience for gamers.

The Barracuda X Chroma has Razer Chroma RGB lighting, which lets users customize the headset with 16.8 million colors and various effects. The lighting zones can be controlled through Razer Chroma Studio or the Razer Audio App. The headset also has Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless technology, providing seamless connectivity between Razer HyperSpeed for gaming and Bluetooth for on-the-go use. The headset has an ergonomic design with swiveling ear cups and breathable memory foam cushions, making it comfortable for extended wear.

The Barracuda X Chroma is equipped with Razer's TriForce 40mm drivers for better audio clarity across all frequencies. It also has a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic for communication. The headset has a battery life of up to 70 hours, which is a 40% increase over the previous generation. It can also be charged via USB Type-C and offers approximately six hours of playtime with a 15-minute charge.

When compared to a headset like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Wireless, which we thought was one of the best PS5 Headsets for 2024, you can see how great the Razer Barracuda X Chroma is. The Razer Barracuda X Chroma offers a more affordable price point and features seamless multi-platform connectivity with both Razer HyperSpeed and Bluetooth, making it ideal for both gaming and on-the-go use. While it lacks the high-end audio features of the Arctis Nova Pro, like Tempest 3D Audio and Parametric EQ, it gives gamers a more visually appealing feature with its Razer Chroma RGB. All this for half the price of a similar great headset.

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma is available for purchase on the official razer website, RazerStores, and authorized resellers at a price of $129.99. A white edition of the headset will be available in late Q4 2024.

Source: Razer