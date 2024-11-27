Key Takeaways Lightweight and comfortable design with the ability to hear your surroundings.

Bone conduction technology may feel buzzy at first.

Offers three listening modes; ineffective at noise cancelling.

I’ve always wanted to try out bone conduction technology, and the affordable Raycon Bone Conduction Headphones seemed like a good place to start. They're truly a great option for those who want to be aware of their surroundings, but they take some getting used to.

Raycon Bone Conduction Headphones 7 / 10 $70 $100 Save $30 Open-ear headphones with bone conduction technology. Pros Lightweight and adjustable

Long lasting battery

Full awareness of surroundings Cons Bass is hard to hear

Vibrations can feel buzzy

No travel case $70 at Raycon

Price and Availability

The Raycon Bone Conduction headphones are normally $100 but may be found on sale for as little as $70. They are sold exclusively through the Raycon website, though they may arrive at third-party retailers in the future.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth Play Time 14 Hours at 50% Volume Waterproof? IP68 Brand Raycon Charging case included? No Microphones Yes Charging port Magnetic charging cable Bluetooth profiles Ultra-Low Latency (60ms) Charging time 2 hours Quick charge Yes (10 minutes = 1 hour playtime) Expand

Lightweight Open-Ear Design

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

Raycon's Bone Conduction Headphones nestle snugly around your ears, but unlike traditional headphones or earbuds, they do not cover your ear canal. Instead, the flat ends of the headphones rest directly on your upper jaw bone. Sound vibrates through your bones, which I thought was a weird sensation at first.

I tried wearing Raycons every day for a week, and by the second day the buzzy vibration feeling was less noticeable. By the third day, I realized I had left the headphones on for several hours, even when I wasn’t listening to music. I forgot I was wearing them! I love wearing these headphones now. They are perfect for work, or when I’m at the gym, where I want to listen to tunes but still be aware of what’s going on around me.

Close

The Raycons are extremely light and comfortable, made from rubber and steel. You can adjust the way they bend over your ears, which keeps them fitted correctly. I noticed that they didn’t bounce around on my head at the gym and stayed put even during intense cardio. They are IP68, which means rain and sweat are no problem, and they’re easy to clean.

There are three buttons on the Raycon Bone Conduction Headphones, keeping things nice and simple for use. The Bluetooth connection was easy to set up on my phone and PC with a long press on the power button. The battery lasts over 12 hours on a single charge, and if you can only charge them for 10 minutes, they’ll still last for an hour-long workout.

However, these headphones are kind of an awkward shape, and they don’t come with a travel case or pouch. I wouldn’t throw these loosely into a bag. But the open-ear design fits so comfortably that I just leave them on all day, even when I’m not listening to music, so I guess a protective case isn’t totally necessary.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

The Listening Experience

Admittedly, the open-ear design of bone conduction headphones does impact the listening experience. I found that I need to keep the volume a bit higher than I would with regular headphones, especially when listening to music in loud surroundings. Still, in a very loud environment like a busy city subway, I could barely hear anything with these headphones, even with the volume all the way up.

I also found that the lower notes and bass were a little harder to hear when in the balanced listening mode of these headphones. Luckily, the Raycon provides three listening modes, including Bass, Balanced, and Pure Sound. I didn’t hear a huge difference between Balanced and Pure Sound, but the Bass mode helped to compensate for the bass volume issue I had with some of my favorite music.

Obviously, these open-ear headphones don’t offer any noise-canceling functionality, which can impact the listening experience. If you're trying to tune out the world, bone conduction headphones aren’t the right choice. But if you want to be able to hear your surroundings while you’re enjoying music and podcasts, the Raycons are a great option.

Should You Buy Raycon Bone Conduction Headphones?

If you want lightweight open-ear headphones that can last over 12 hours, the Raycon Bone Conduction Headphones are a great option at a very reasonable price point. However, if you’re willing to pay extra for superior sound, the Shokz OpenRun Pro might be a better solution.