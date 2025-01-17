Summary The Raycon 5-in-1 Magic Laptop Power Bank is a lightweight and portable charger with versatile outputs.

It offers fast charging up to 65W for laptops.

You get a built-in cable, Qi pad, and LCD screen for easy use.

I don’t ever want to be without the Raycon 5-in-1 Magic Laptop Power Bank. Designed for ultimate plug-and-play portability (say that ten times fast), this easy-to-use power bank boasts everything from pass-through charging to a Qi wireless dock. It even has built-in AC prongs for charging!

Price and Availability

The Raycon 5-in-1 Magic Laptop Power Bank sells for $120. At this time, the power bank is only available through Raycon.

Specifications Brand Raycon Battery Capacity 15,000mAh Ports USB-C, USB-A Dimensions 4.25 x 1 x 4 inches Maximum Discharge 65W Multicharge? Yes Expand

Built for the Grab-and-Go Crowd

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

The Magic 5-in-1 is built for grab-and-go use, with its built-in silicone lanyard loop being especially convenient for strapping to a backpack, laptop sleeve, or piece of luggage. Measuring just over 4.25 inches wide, 1 inch tall, and 4 inches from front to back, the Magic 5-in-1 isn’t heavy but also doesn’t feel like a cheap piece of tech. While there’s no official IP rating, I wouldn’t worry too much about dirt or moisture causing issues with this power bank, though I wouldn’t recommend charging your gadgets in a heavy downpour.

I loved having a built-in LCD to keep tabs on the remaining battery life and charge status. I wish more chargers would incorporate this feature instead of just relying on LED status indicators that change color depending on how much charge the battery has, as it's hard to tell exactly where they're at in terms of power.

Normally, I’d complain that just one USB-C port and one USB-A isn’t enough, but Raycon’s ace in the hole is a built-in charging cable that doubles as both a USB-C and Lightning connection. Simply pop off the adapter to reveal the USB-C connection. My only complaint with this built-in lead was that I wish it were about six inches longer. The cable itself doesn’t spool out from the charger; instead, it’s tucked into a small cavity, and the non-adapter end of the wire is fixed to the power bank. This design element can make charging certain phone models and other devices a bit trickier.

Raycon even managed to incorporate a full Qi wireless charging pad. Admittedly, I had some initial trouble getting the magnet to work with my iPhone’s MagSafe-compatible case, but I got things to work with just some minor readjustments.

Some of the Most Efficient Charging I’ve Ever Seen

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

I couldn’t believe how efficiently the Magic 5-in-1 charged my devices. You can’t fathom the surprise on my face when I used the built-in wire to charge my iPhone 12, which had about 40% battery left. It took about 45 minutes to get the phone back to 100% charge, and at no point did the Magic 5-in-1 ever dip below 100% battery.

One of my favorite features of the Magic 5-in-1 is that both the USB-C port and the built-in cable (with USB-C connection) are able to output up to 65W when connected to most laptops. Raycon also claims that the Magic 5-in-1 automatically adjusts power output to ensure smaller devices don’t overheat.

Thanks to pass-through charging, the Magic 5-in-1 can be plugged into an AC outlet for recharging while still charging whatever devices you have connected. Speaking of which, the foldaway AC prongs were another brilliant addition to the power bank. Many other chargers force you to recharge via USB. This is still an option for the Magic 5-in-1, as the 65W fast-charge USB-C port can also be used to recharge the power station. I preferred keeping the port open, though.

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

Capable of storing up to 15,000mAh, even after charging multiple devices individually and together, it took the Magic 5-in-1 several hours to deplete to 50% battery or less. But once the LCD read below 50, I simply plugged the power bank into a wall outlet, and in just a couple of hours, it was back to 100%.

I did notice that when I used the built-in charge cable to top off my laptop, the Magic 5-in-1 lost battery at a much quicker pace, but my MacBook Pro gained back battery life just as quickly. It was also convenient to use the Qi charging pad now and then, though I often found myself using the built-in cable and two ports to charge my gear. Not to mention, the Qi pad only outputs 7.5W on average (15W max), so it was always faster to charge with a wire. Still, it was nice to put my AirPods case on the pad, reserving the ports and built-in cable for more demanding hardware.

Should You Buy the Raycon Magic Laptop Power Bank 5-in-1?

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

I’ve been telling everyone to buy the Raycon 5-in-1 Magic Laptop Power Bank. Reviewing this product was also a friendly reminder that brands renowned for one type of product (headphones and earbuds, in Raycon’s case) can shine in other areas, too.