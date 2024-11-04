The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2. This has a much better resolution than the original 800x480 panel, and you can get it now.

The new display has a 720x1280 pixels resolution and a slimmer form factor than the original. The Touch Display 2 has the key features of its predecessor, including a 7-inch diagonal display, an 88mm x 155mm active area, and a multi-touch capacitive panel supporting five-finger touch. It is fully supported by Raspberry Pi OS, which provides drivers for touch input and an on-screen keyboard. Unlike the original Touch Display, the Touch Display 2 has the display driver PCB in the display enclosure, which makes for a slimmer design.

The new display is compatible with all Raspberry Pi computers from the Raspberry Pi 1B+ onwards, except for the Raspberry Pi Zero series, which doesn't have the necessary DSI port. It is powered by the host Raspberry Pi and attaches securely with four screws. It has power and data cables compatible with standard and mini FPC connector formats. When the original was launched in 2015, there was much more information and details. However, this version seems to be an overall improvement from the original, so there wasn't a lot of information and examples given, like with the launch of the first one.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation said that the Touch Display 2 will remain in production until 2030 at the earliest. Even with the production of a Touch Display 2, the original Touch Display will continue to be produced and sold from select retailers, but the Raspberry Pi Foundation recommends buying the newer version on the official website for new designs. Since both cost $60 to buy, the newer version seems to be the better choice for touch screens. While a price reduction was not mentioned for the previous model, it could happen.

Source: Raspberry Pi Foundation