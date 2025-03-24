Raspberry Pi now sells a PoE+ Injector for $25. This device, which adds Power-over-Ethernet functionality to a non-PoE Ethernet switch, requires the use of a PoE HAT and does not come with a power cable.

Power-over-Ethernet is a common standard that effectively turns networking cables into power adapters. Let's say that you're installing a networked CCTV system in your home—normally, you'd need to run Ethernet cables and dedicated power cables (or hard wires) to each of these cameras. PoE eliminates the need for dedicated power lines (but does not impact network activity), so, the process of installing your CCTV system is much easier and cheaper.

Most people are happy to power their Raspberry Pi SOC with a standard USB power adapter. However, if you're specifically using a Pi computer for home networking purposes, or you've placed your Pi in an out-of-the-way location (maybe you're using it as a trail camera or weather monitor), PoE can be a serious convenience.

The Pi 4 and Pi 3B+ are compatible with PoE HATs, so if you've got a network switch or router with PoE capabilities, just buy a HAT and hit the ground running. But some network switches don't support PoE. And if you're developing a product in an industrial setting, or you regularly move your Pi around the house, you may not always have access to a PoE switch. That's why Raspberry Pi is introducing the PoE+ Injector—it's a cheap little box that adds PoE to any network connection.

Developed with assistance from Microchip, the PoE+ Injector supports both the IEEE 802.3af (PoE, 13W) and IEEE 802.11at (PoE+, 25W) standards. It's roughly 6 inches long and 2 inches thick, and it uses a standard IEC c13 power cable, so it works in all regions. The PoE+ Injector also seems to be pretty sturdy, as it can operate in temperates between 14°F (-10°C) and 158°F (70°C).

Additionally, Raspberry Pi confirms that it's working on a PoE+ HAT+ for the Pi 5. It's been an ongoing internal project "for the last couple of years", and when it finally goes on sale, it will be the "smallest, most efficient PD accessory" in Raspberry Pi's history. (For reference, the above photo shows a Pi 4 with the PoE+ HAT, which is not officially compatible with the Pi 5. There are third-party PoE HATs for the Pi 5 if you're desperate to buy one today.)

Unfortunately, Raspberry Pi hasn't revealed any substantial details about the PoE+ HAT+. We don't know if it will obstruct the use of the AI HAT+, the NVMe HAT, or other HATs, for example.

The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector is available today for $25. It requires but does not include an IEC c13 power cable, which will run you somewhere between $5 and $10—you've probably got a few c13 cables laying around the house, as they're commonly used for desktop computers, printers, monitors, and other products.

